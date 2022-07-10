7 free-to-play games that revolutionized their genres

Not every free-to-play game is a wonderful experience, as plenty of them have major issues with gameplay and design.

At the same time, the games are highly accessible due to their no-cost requirements. However, only a few of them turn out to be worth the players' time, and few left a deep impact with their outstanding gameplay.

The following names might not be the first titles of their respective genres that come to mind, but each has left a strong footprint. Not only are these truly free-to-play games, but they have solid performances that have delighted plenty of gamers over the years.

While these games do have microtransactions, they don't make the games pay-to-win. Their popularity has stayed strong over the years, with millions playing these games.

Top 7 free-to-play games that have contributed to the growth of their respective genres

1) CS: GO

CS: GO has been a premium title for a long time, and players had to pay a one-time amount to access the game. That changed recently as Valve decided to change it to a free-to-play game. Different game modes were also added that offered variety to its players.

CS: GO's contribution to esports and the FPS genre is unparalleled as it provided one of the earliest platforms for team-based competitive gaming.

All the game modes of CS: GO can be accessed for free by any player. There are gun skins and other cosmetics that players can buy to customize how their weapons look. To date, spending real-life money can provide no direct advantage to players.

2) Warframe

Destiny 2 is regarded as the best looter-shooter in the modern market. However, there are still some limitations as a free-to-play game because its expansions require a player to spend real money.

In contrast, Warframe has remained popular even after nearly six years of post-release and has remained a free-to-play game. It's also one of the few titles where players can earn premium currencies in healthy amounts.

There's ample scope for a free-to-play player to progress healthily, making it a wonderful title in the looter-shooter genre. There are certain advantages that they can get if they buy platinum directly. However, there is very little emphasis on premium currency, which makes the game equal for everyone.

3) Brawlhalla

There's a shortage of good platform-based fighting games that can offer a great free-to-play experience. Brawlhalla has quickly gained much attention since its release, and for all the right reasons.

While the game resembled Super Smash Bros. in gameplay, the character designs felt original. Different game modes allow up to four players to play against each other simultaneously.

Several crossover events inspire different characters to make matters more interesting. There's an all-legend pack that unlocks all availablie options. However, players can easily play for free and unlock all of them with in-game coins.

4) DOTA 2

There was a massive difference between the game and League of Legends — in DOTA 2, players weren't required to unlock characters.

Incidentally, DOTA existed under the World of Warcraft banner when League of Legends had already made a name for itself. Valve then decided to make the second title, which went to gain widespread critical acclaim and popularity among fans.

This ensures that every player will have all the heroes at their disposal, and the ultimate battle will be based on their skills. With a massive competitive scene and huge player base, DOTA 2 remains one of the major cornerstones of the MOBA genre.

5) Fall Guys

When Fall Guys were released, it was an interesting take on the battle royale genre, but players had to buy the game. June 2022 saw a major shift as Mediatonic has made the full title free-to-play. This makes it an interesting entry in a genre that usually involves collecting loot and killing each other.

The ultimate objective of Fall Guys is the same as any other battle royale - outlast everyone else. However, all players must grind through some tricky puzzles to avoid falling off the map.

There's also a timer to keep in mind, which results in unforeseen chaos and fun. Fall Guys might have lost its initial popularity, but it's an excellent pick today among free-to-play games.

6) Genshin impact

It's unbelievable just how good Genshin Impact is, despite having some suspect monetization policies.

When the game was released, players had difficulty grasping the beauty of the vast open world that they could explore and perform different quests. While the game is inherently a gacha, there's great lore in the background which makes every character feel unique.

While players can choose to increase their rewards by buying primogens, free-to-play players can also play competitively. Players have plenty of tasks to do and earn different rewards as they traverse the plains. There are also special events that increase the reward pool.

7) Fortnite

When Fortnite was launched, the battle royale genere was still gaining in popularity.

Many felt that the title's cartoonish background would not work, but the opposite happened. The building mechanics were unique and showed a side that hadn't been present in any other game. Coupled with crossplay, the game offered the endless potential to those who decided to play it.

Fortnite has evolved massively and has different game modes for its players. They can play anything from quick deathmatches to full-on battle royale. While the latter's popularity has reduced, Fortnite remains as strong as ever, with Epic Games constantly adding new things.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

