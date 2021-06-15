5 best uses of gloo wall in Free Fire

Free Fire features some interesting items like gloo walls that can take the game up a notch. Gloo walls come in handy as a shield from sudden bullets, as a distraction, and even as a staircase.

Gloo walls and grenades can be a winning combo. This brief guide to using gloo walls in Free Fire will help in strategizing gameplay.

Here are some best uses of gloo walls in Free Fire

#1 - Stack them upon each other

Image via Gurugamer

Stacking gloo walls on each other has several benefits:

Reach inaccessible places like inside the Bimasakti Tower or reach upper floors of the shelters.

Cover head to prevent headshots on slopes or flat terrain.

Shoot enemies inside a house from windows.

Counter grenades (in some cases).

Don't forget to destroy the gloo wall staircase after reaching the inaccessible point.

#2 - Confuse the enemy

Image via Garena Free Fire

When the shrinking zone shrinks to a speck, the battle is really intense. With foresight, a player can plant a few phony gloo walls and take cover at such an angle that the enemy shooting at the gloo wall can be shot.

#3 - Double gloo wall for smoother escape

Image via GamingonPhone

To make escapades convenient, players can deploy double gloo walls. This is because some guns can punch a hole through gloo walls. Also, some grenades can roll up to the walls

In squad mode, players can use this gloo wall trick to heal or rescue teammates and buy time to move away from bullet showers.

#4 - Blocking shelters

Image via Actionbolt, YouTube

When in a squad, members can corner enemies using gloo walls and grenades. For instance, a squad can block doors, throw in smoke grenades and trap the enemies.

#5 - Keep the gloo wall grenade ready

Image via Garena Free Fire

The whole point of gloo walls is to shield players from bullets. The button should be handy and the gloo wall loaded so it can be deployed instantly. This trick will be useful while dashing from one shelter to the other or in open fields.

Most players will fumble for the button when it's time to deploy the gloo wall. Avoid this by increasing the size of the grenade button.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

