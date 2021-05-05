Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Free Fire and are used by players to purchase various items. They are priced at around ₹80 for 100, ₹250 for 310, ₹400 for 520, etc.

Spending money on a game isn’t a possible option for every player. Therefore, users look for methods by which they can attain diamonds in Free Fire at no cost. This article lists the five best ways that they can use to get the in-game currency for free as of May 2021.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs M8N in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

5 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of May 2011

Players should note that getting something for free isn’t a walk in the park. One has to complete various tasks. The following are some of the ways players can use:

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a reward-based program

It is a rewards-based program by Google and has over 50 million downloads on the Play Store. Players are required to complete short and simple surveys to be rewarded with Google Play Credits. Later, they can directly utilize the balance to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Players can click here to visit the Play Store page for Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 GPT Websites

Swagbucks is a GPT website (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT Websites are the next way on this list by which the players can get free diamonds. Users have to complete offers such as quizzes and more.

It is crucial to note that payout options vary based on the country of the player. Swagbucks and YSense are a few of the websites that can be used.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

#3 Events

Events are frequently added by the developers of Free Fire on the Booyah! Application, which is Garena’s dedicated app for gaming content. At present, the K.O. Dancing Challenge is ongoing, and it has a prize pool of 15000 diamonds and ₹5000 worth of Amazon gift cards.

To participate, users would have to upload clips of them dancing. The event will draw to an end on May 9.

#4 Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways are regularly held

Numerous Instagram pages and YouTubers host giveaways and Custom Rooms. With some luck, players can get their hands on Free Fire diamonds at no cost by participating in giveaways.

Meanwhile, certain Custom Rooms also have in-game currency as one of the rewards.

Also read: Obit Official’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

#5 GPT Apps

Poll Pay is a popular GPT app (Image via Poll Pay)

There are numerous GPT (Get-paid-to) applications like Poll Pay and Easy Rewards. They require users to complete surveys and more. Players can cash out their earnings in various forms, such as gift cards and points.

Players must not resort to illicit applications such as Free Fire unlimited diamond generators because they are 100% illegal. Moreover, they are against the Anti-Hack policies of the game. Players will be banned for using them.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021