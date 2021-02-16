5 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free in February 2021

Free Fire is a battle royale title developed and published by Garena for mobile devices. While the game features a plethora of fascinating in-game items like outfits, characters, pets, and more, not all of them are free.

Players are usually required to spend diamonds – one of the in-game currencies – to obtain some items. They have to pay out of their pockets to get this virtual currency, which isn’t feasible for everyone. Hence, users look for alternative ways to get diamonds at no cost.

This article lists the five best ways to do so in February 2021.

Five most suitable ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a reward-based application developed by Google. It gives players Google Play Credit for answering simple and easy surveys.

The app has more than 50 million installs and is rated 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store. The payout and frequency of the surveys vary, and gamers can use these credits to purchase diamonds directly.

It appears to be a slow process, but it is one of the best ways to obtain in-game currency for free.

#2 - Bug report

Players can also earn diamonds by reporting bugs in the Free Fire Advance. They will have to report bugs and glitches via the official website. Users will receive 100 diamonds for reporting every bug.

For this method, gamers will have to register themselves for the Free Fire Advance Server, which is available for a limited number of users.

#3 - Giveaways

Numerous YouTube channels and Instagram pages host giveaways that allow players to obtain diamonds for free.

YouTubers also host their custom rooms that have diamonds as a reward. Players can participate in such challenges to earn diamonds.

#4 - GPT apps

Many GPT apps like ClickLoot, Poll Pay, and Easy Rewards provide players with numerous rewards for completing various tasks like answering surveys, completing quizzes, downloading applications, watching videos, and more.

The payout method varies depending on the country of the user.

#5 - GPT websites

Get-paid-to websites are essentially the same as the applications, with the difference being in the platform. Similarly, players have to complete various tasks to collect rewards.

They can usually cash out for Google Play Giftcards, which can be used to purchase in-game currency.

