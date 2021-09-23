5 best weapon skins in CS:GO Operation Riptide

After Operation Broken Fang, the 11th major operation in CS:GO was introduced by Valve yesterday, Operation Riptide.

CS:GO @CSGO Today we are excited to ship CS:GO's 11th Operation, Operation Riptide. New challenges await, with new maps, new game mode options, all-new Private Queues and more: counter-strike.net/riptide Today we are excited to ship CS:GO's 11th Operation, Operation Riptide. New challenges await, with new maps, new game mode options, all-new Private Queues and more: counter-strike.net/riptide

With this update, a few balance changes to weapons, new features, maps, weapon skins and agents were added to the game. The new Operation Riptide brings forward four new skin collections, all picked through voting by the community. This operation, like all others before it, brings an operation-exclusive case in which 17 weapon skins have been added in CS:GO.

Top five weapon skins introduced in CS:GO’s Operation Riptide update

5. AWP | Desert Hydra:

The new AWP skin in CS:GO

One of the most beloved weapons in the history of first-person shooter esports titles, AWP in CS:GO never lacks behind in receiving some much-needed love whenever new skins are brought to the game. Be it through the actual Operation case or some other means, AWP skin is somewhat of a must.

In the Operation Riptide update, the AWP Desert Hydra skin was added in the Mirage 2021 Collection as the creator of this skin, 2Minds brings forth a sense of Vibrance with the lethality of this sniper rifle.

4. Desert Eagle | Fennec Fox:

The new Mirage Collection Desert Eagle skin in CS:GO

Another masterful creation by 2Minds brings quite a similar flavor to the AWP skin, only this time it was introduced for the most-loved pistol in CS:GO, the Desert Eagle, or Deagle for short.

3. M4A4 | The Coalition:

The new M4A4 skin in CS:GO

One of the most lethal rifle variants for counter-terrorists, the M4A4 also received a new skin made by community creator SLIMEface.

2. AK-47 | Gold Arabesque:

The new Dust II Collection AK-47 skin in CS:GO

While this weapon only belongs to the terrorists’ buy menu, a CT never leaves a chance to get their hands on an AK-47. And with the new Gold Arabesque skin, the AK-47’s vintage look receives a gold-plated shining armor on it.

1. AK-47 | Leet Museo:

The new Riptide case AK-47 skin in CS:GO

Even though there are several other weapons that received new skins, the AK-47 skin from the Operation Riptide case catches the eyes of many as one of the best skins in the game due to its abstract design created by Oscar.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of its writer.

