5 best weapons for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact (2023)

Genshin Impact version 3.5 is live right now, with its second phase coming soon. The latter will see the return of some popular characters. Ayaka and Shenhe, who are among the game's top Cryo entities, will be highlighted during 3.5's second phase.

Both new and old players are excited about the former character's return to the game banners after a hiatus of nearly nine months, given the numerous changes that have occurred during this time. This article will provide information on the best weapons for Ayaka in Genshin Impact in 2023.

Best weapons for Genshin Impact's Ayaka, including her BiS and F2P options

Ayaka has some great options for her weapons when it comes to a DPS build in Genshin Impact.

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

The Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Ayaka's best-in-slot (BiS) weapon is the Mistsplitter Reforged, which offers players a powerful passive that grants a 12% Elemental DMG bonus. This benefit can increase up to 28% after all three stacks of it have been accumulated. The weapon also provides significant Crit DMG, making it Ayaka's top choice among five-star and other available options.

Players who have enough Primogems to spend on the weapon banner can consider pulling for the Mistsplitter Reforged as it is also a great item for other characters in Genshin Impact.

2) Primordial Jade Cutter

Ayaka with the Primordial Jade Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the base ATK of the Primordial Jade Cutter at level 90 is relatively low at 542, it offers a highly desirable 44.1% Crit Rate that is useful to any DPS character. Additionally, the sword's passive ability increases the wielder's HP by 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, or 40% and then provides an ATK bonus based on 1.2%, 1.5%, 1.8%, 2.1%, or 2.4% of their maximum HP.

If players give Ayaka the Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact, she will not require any additional Crit Rate.

3) Amenoma Kageuchi

Ayaka with Anemona Kageuchi (Image via HoYoverse)

The Amenoma Kageuchi weapon is an excellent choice for Ayaka in Genshin Impact, and it should not be underestimated as a four-star F2P option. This weapon's strength comes from its compatibility with the character's Elemental Burst, which accounts for a significant portion of her damage output.

When an Elemental Skill is used, the Amenoma Kageuchi generates a Succession Seed that can last for up to 30 seconds. A maximum of three seeds can be active at any given time. When an Elemental Burst is activated, all existing ones are consumed, and each seed can regenerate six Energy.

To obtain the Amenoma Kageuchi, players can obtain its blueprint from the Farmer's Treasure quest and forge this weapon.

4) Blackcliff Longsword

Ayaka with the Blackcliff Longsword (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Ayaka can effectively use several four-star weapons, but the most ideal ones have Crit DMG as their primary stat. Among the available options for this character in this regard, the Blackcliff Longsword is the best choice.

At level 90, this sword offers Ayaka a significant 36.8% Crit DMG, as well as providing 12% ATK each time an enemy is defeated. This bonus can be stacked up to three times. Players who have enough Starglitter should definitely consider obtaining this weapon for Ayaka, as it can be acquired through the shop.

5) Black Sword

The Black Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The Black Sword is a great choice for Ayaka to boost her critical hit rate by enhancing this weapon. Its unique features improve this character's normal and charged attacks and even provide healing when critically hit.

The Black Sword raises Ayaka's Normal and Charged Damage output by 20%. Additionally, when her Normal or Charged Attacks land a critical hit, the weapon restores HP at 60% of her Attack stats. This healing effect can only happen once every five seconds.

However, the Black Sword is only available through the Battle Pass with real-world currency. It has to be purchased and completed up to level 30, a process that some Genshin Impact players may struggle with.

