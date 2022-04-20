5 best characters for The Mistsplitter Reforged sword in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s phase 2 weapon banner has brought a 5-star sword called Mistsplitter Reforged along with a 5-star Claymore called The Unforged. Mistplitter Reforged and The Unforged are getting re-run in this 2.6 patch update, and many players are considering summoning the sword.

Summoning on the weapon banner will also add to players' weapon collection as they will get a lot of 4-star weapons. Regardless of whether players have Ayaka in their team or not, the Mistsplitter is a great weapon for many other characters. Here are five characters who are suitable for the Mistsplitter Reforged.

5 Best Genshin Impact characters, including Ayaka, who can use the Mistsplitter Reforged

5) Bennett

心 @acemegumi gave bennett mistsplitter reforged bc he deserves it gave bennett mistsplitter reforged bc he deserves it 🙏 https://t.co/bXtQ9rC3xG

Despite being a character who is always built for support, Bennett can be a great sub DPS when paired with the Mistsplitter Reforged. Sub-DPS Bennett can be very useful in reverse melt or reverse vape teams where Bennett triggers elemental reactions to deal the maximum amount of damage.

4) Kazuha

Kazuha with Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha is usually built to stack a lot of Elemental Mastery on him. One of his passive talents allows him to convert his Elemental Mastery to Elemental DMG Bonus.

However, when paired with Mistsplitter Reforged, Kazuha switches roles to a Sub-DPS who can deal substantial damage through his Elemental Skill and Burst.

3) Xingqiu

Xingqiu with Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingiqu is an excellent Hydro support who manages to deal large amounts of damage from a 4-star sword called the Sacrificial Sword. When paired with Mistsplitter Reforged, Xingqiu can take advantage of the Elemental DMG Bonus from the sword's passive. Players should pair Mistsplitter with Xingqiu only when they have taken care of his Energy requirements to have his Elemental Burst as soon as his cooldown ends.

2) Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayato with Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kamisato Ayato is a new playable character introduced in version 2.6. Ayato has his own signature weapon called the Haran Geppaku Futstu, which provides Crit Rate as a secondary stat.

However, Ayato can also use Mistsplitter Reforged to take advantage of all the passives of the sword. The sword provides additional ATK along with Crit DMG as the secondary substat.

1) Kamisato Ayaka

Mistsplitter Reforged is Kamisato Ayaka's signature weapon, and there is no doubt that she can use the sword's passive to its full potential. Ayaka can take care of Crit Rate with the Blizzard Strayer set and can stack Crit DMG from her artifacts and sword substats.

By stacking tons of Crit DMG, Kamisato Ayaka can deal extremely high damage through her abilities.

These are the five best characters who can use the Mistsplitter Reforged and also take full advantage of the sword's passive ability. Players should bear in mind that it is possible to lose 50-50 chances twice in Genshin Impact's weapon banners before they finally get their desired weapon. Hence, they should save Primogems accordingly.

Edited by Danyal Arabi