X-Men games have dominated the superhero genre market in the PS2 era with various movie-tie games. Not only have these games been a fan-favorite for a long time, but their existence has seemed to vanish in recent years with no new X-Men games coming out. With the fan-favorite X-Men Wolverine showing up in the next Deadpool movie, it's only fair to go back and take a look at the previous X-Men games.

In this article, we will look back at 5 best X-Men games that you should check out.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

1) X-Men Legends

X-Men Legends let you play in a squad of four. (Image via Raven Software)

X-Men Legends was developed by Raven Software for the PS2, Gamecube, and Xbox (Original) back in 2004. Before X-Men Legends, previous games in the franchise only allowed players to control one character at a time, without the ability to switch between team members. X-Men Legends changed that dynamic by enabling players to experience the thrill of fighting foes as a team.

This action RPG title was a massive hit among the fans since it lets you play in a squad of four heroes from the X-Men universe with the feature to switch between them. The game also had an original story that was exclusive to the game making it a must-play.

2) Deadpool

Deadpool was removed from online storefronts after the license expired (Image via Activision)

Deadpool was developed by High Moon Studios and released for the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC back in 2013, and then was later ported to Xbox One and PS4 in 2015. Deadpool was voiced by the legendary voice actor, Nathan Drake who is known for playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series and David in The Last of Us. The main selling point of this game is the over-the-top action and humor.

The Merc with a Mouth is on an adventure here to defeat Mister Sinister with a few appearances from Cable himself. Deadpool is a hack-and-slash game filled with ridiculous action sequences and jokes that will keep you laughing through your playthrough. You need to grab a physical copy of this game as the title is no longer available digitally due to licensing issues.

3) X-Men Origins: Wolverine - Uncaged Edition

Fans want X-Men Origins: Wolverine Uncage Edition to be the blueprint for Insomniac's Wolverine game (Image via Raven Software)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine Uncaged Edition was developed by Raven Software and released for the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC in 2009. This title is said to be one of the best X-Men games ever released and it holds to this day. X-Men Origins: Wolverine Uncaged Edition, despite being a movie tie-in game, added substantial elements to the formula, elevating it beyond a mere cash grab.

This hack-and-slash action-adventure title not only follows the movie closely but also adds some extra narrative elements and character development for Wolverine which overall elevates the experience. The gore and violence in this game are so brutal that the fans want Insomniac to take inspiration from this game for the Wolverine game coming out in the future.

4) X-Men Legends 2: Rise of the Apocalypse

This sequel improved on the original to make the experience even better (Image via Raven Software)

A year after the release of X-Men Legends, the success meant that a sequel was inevitable. X-Men Legends 2: Rise of the Apocalypse was released in 2005 for GameCube, PC, PS2, PSP, and Xbox (Original). The game improved the visuals and polished the gameplay even further while keeping the basics intact to keep the gameplay loop familiar.

With Apocalypse as the villain, X-Men Legends 2 became one of the best X-Men games featuring many recognizable locations from the comics that were improved on the previous entry. This action RPG also brought back the element of playing in a squad of four which meant you could enjoy this entry with your friends too.

5) X-Men (Arcade)

X-Men (Arcade) will remind you of the old days (Image via Konami)

X-Men games picked up a lot of recognition in the early 2000s but people often forget X-Men (Arcade). This game was developed by Konami for the arcade machines used to keep fans occupied all day. While the game still holds visual appeal today, its availability is limited due to being an older title exclusive to specific hardware.

If you are an X-Men fan, then this beat-em-up is definitely something you should check out. While emulators provide a way to experience X-Men (Arcade), it's essential to ensure you acquire a legal copy of the game to avoid potential legal issues.