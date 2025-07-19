5 best zombie games to play in 2025

Gamers might be looking for the best zombie games to play in 2025. In the vast gaming world, players often seek gory, adventurous, and thrill-seeking non-competitive games for sheer enjoyment. This is where zombie games come into play as they test the limit of these exact features.

Ad

To that end, here are five of the best zombie games to play in 2025.

Five of the best zombie games to play in 2025

1) The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Last of Us Part 1 was released on March 28, 2023, by PlayStation Publishing LLC. It has since received "Very Positive" reviews on Steam, and even has a TV show of the same name. For those unaware, this is a remake of the original 2013 release on the PlayStation 3.

Ad

Trending

The game follows the main character, Joel, who is tasked with guiding teenager Ellie across a zombie-filled, categorized as "Clickers", United States. What sets this title apart is its captivating storyline. It is an extremely well-written narrative that will take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride, keeping you hooked till the end. This makes it one of the best zombie games to play in 2025.

Check out: Is it worth playing The Last of Us Part 1 in 2025?

Ad

2) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via CAPCOM Co., Ltd.)

The Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24, 2023, by CAPCOM Co., Ltd. It serves as a remaster of the fourth entry in the series and has received “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam.

Ad

It is a survival horror third-person title where the protagonist, Leon S. Kennedy, must rescue the President’s daughter from a zombie-infested European village. The sheer destructive nature of this remake, combined with vivid graphics, earns it a place on the list of the best zombie games to play in 2025.

The game also features a large variety of weapons and gruesome gameplay, which allows you to shred through hordes of zombies in this survival horror title.

Ad

Also read: Is Resident Evil 4 worth playing in 2025?

3) DayZ

DayZ (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

DayZ was released on December 13, 2018. Developed and published by Bohemia Interactive, it remains one of the best zombie games to play in 2025.

Ad

DayZ is an open-world survival title where you compete for resources with other survivors. It offers a slightly different experience than the rest of the games on this list, so if you prefer a more slow-paced strategic approach against zombies, this is definitely worth looking into. You can play this game solo or with friends, and it is certainly a worthwhile experience in the zombie-killing genre.

Also check out: 7 best DayZ mods you should try in 2025

Ad

4) Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 (Image via Valve)

Left 4 Dead 2 was released on November 17, 2009, by Valve. Considered one of the best first-person shooter games to date, this title captures the essence of a post-apocalyptic world and killing zombies perfectly.

Ad

Left 4 Dead 2 is a co-op shooter game with a mesmerizing campaign. Moreover, the game offers an extremely detailed experience with zombie types, weapons, and more, making it a more holistic approach rather than just focusing on killing the infected.

You can play this game along with three other friends as you fight your way through armies of zombies and clean the streets of the Deep South. The game also features other multiplayer modes to enjoy with your friends.

Ad

5) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Image via Techland)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human was released on February 4, 2022. Developed and published by Techland, the game quickly became a fan favorite, making it one of the best zombie titles to play in 2025.

Ad

Here, you are humanity’s last hope as you fight to survive the virus that has infected most of the population. It is an open-world experience focusing on advanced movement, survival instincts, and most importantly, killing zombies.

This is another game that offers a rich and enthralling narrative that affects your emotions in the zombie gaming world.

Read more: Is it worth playing Dying Light 2 in 2025?

This covers five of the best zombie games to play in 2025. All of these titles have been critically acclaimed for their gameplay, and are a must-try for all adventure and thrill seekers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.