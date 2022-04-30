5 biggest acquired video game IPs of Xbox after the completion of the Activision Blizzard deal

Xbox's takeover of Activision Blizzard in the video game industry will be the largest in terms of valuation. Microsoft's gaming division will complete a takeover of Activision Blizzard and all its studios. The deal was announced earlier in 2022 and received a green light from shareholders on April 28.

The deal will have to go through approval from authorities, but the future for Xbox and video games looks massive. It's set to acquire some incredible video game IPs that could change the industry's face. However, if fans forget, Xbox already has some massive video game IPs it received via past deals.

Five of the biggest video game IPs that will be Xbox-owned once the Activision Blizzard takeover is complete

5) Fallout

Fallout games have a long history in the world of video games over their depiction of the macabre.

Acquired under Zenimax, the latest release in the form of Fallout 76 is still actively running. However, it is fair to claim that the latest release hasn't been able to hold the highs of previous games like Fallout 4.

Nevertheless, the franchise still holds a lot of value in terms of commerce for Xbox. Bethesda has even tried to walk a different path with the game, which has only been partially successful.

However, the series will likely get more releases, making it a value proposition. If and when the next Fallout video game arrives, it will be the first release by Bethesda after the acquisition by Xbox.

4) Minecraft

Before the Zenimax acquisition, Minecraft was the largest one for Xbox when it acquired Mojang Studios. Minecraft is one of the most played video games in the world. The ability to do anything as per the player's wishes provides an incredible course.

The game also comes with a multiplayer portion that allows players to play with their friends. There are so many things to do, and the potential increases with the various mods that are available free of cost.

The franchise has expanded with a pocket edition that takes the game to mobile devices. Mojang also released Minecraft Dungeons as an expansion of the vintage experience. All the additions so far have been quite successful, which showcases the love of gamers for the franchise.

3) Warcraft

The potential deal will allow Xbox to acquire the IPs of Activision and allow it to take over the IPs of Blizzard and King. There are perhaps very few video game franchises as well established as Warcraft.

It all started in 1994 with Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and has continued to churn out games over the last three decades. The major installment is World of Warcraft, which keeps routinely getting new expansions, increasing its size and popularity.

The value with Warcraft doesn't stop there, as there's Hearthstone. Since its inception, the game has been one of the leading names in the digital CCG genre. An incredibly active professional scene has taken Blizzard and the Warcraft universe to new heights. With this acquisition, there are plenty of potential rewards for Xbox.

2) The Elder Scrolls

The Elder Scrolls is arguably the most fantastic IP that Xbox has acquired following the acquisition of Zenimax. The Elder Scrolls video games are considered among the best ones ever made.

Despite Skyrim being a decade old, players still play the game actively. The experience doesn't stop with it, as The Elder Scrolls Online is the live-service element of the franchise.

The Elder Scrolls VI is already in the making, and expectations are high. The upcoming showcase is expected to expose fans to what awaits them in the future. Expectations will undoubtedly be high, leading to Xbox gaining massive commercial profits following the release.

1) Call of Duty

Call of Duty has become a behemoth in the world of video games today, with a series of fantastic games over the years. There has never been a shortage of military shooters, but Call of Duty has managed to create its own space.

This is although recent games like Call of Duty Vanguard haven't been as good as their previous titles. Commercially, the series adds incredible value to Xbox, which might be one of the biggest reasons for spending close to $70 billion.

The Call of Duty franchise will allow its buyers to test different waters. The annual premium releases will continue with the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, while Warzone 2 is also scheduled for release soon after.

With over $5 billion in revenue last year, the franchise alone could be extremely rewarding for Microsoft's gaming division.

