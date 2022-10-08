5 biggest changes in No Man's Sky Waypoint update

With version 4.0, developer Hello Games introduced the Waypoint update to No Man's Sky. It offers a suite of improvements and refinements to the overall user experience, such as streamlined UI and tailoring gameplay as per preference. We seem to be arriving at a point where the game has matured enough for the developers to focus on even further refining existing systems.

Despite that, Waypoint is by no means puny. Amidst the list of changes and additions, here are the five most notable ones.

These 5 changes mark the biggest improvements to No Man's Sky's Waypoint update

1) Accessibility options

Out Now Waypoint v4.0🤯SwitchRelaxed ModeOverhauled InventoriesRevamped UI🪐Improved MissionsTons of QoL🧑‍Level Cap IncreaseCustom Game Mode🦑Info PortalNew Milestone System🦾Increased Challenge🧬Crafting Improved🛰️Commerce ShuttleNew CollectiblesOut Now Waypoint v4.0 🔭🤯Switch😎Relaxed Mode❤️Overhauled Inventories💉Revamped UI🪐Improved Missions💪Tons of QoL🧑‍🚀Level Cap Increase👩‍🔧Custom Game Mode🦑Info Portal🌠New Milestone System🦾Increased Challenge🧬Crafting Improved🛰️Commerce Shuttle👽New CollectiblesOut Now https://t.co/QiHhUGSOX2

No Man's Sky is now more user-friendly than ever before, thanks to smart changes and additions. This includes a variety of elements:

Custom Game Modes including Dynamic Difficulty: Tailor every aspect of the game to your unique playstyle with custom game modes. Launch into the action quickly with an existing difficulty preset, or tinker with everything from economy and combat challenge to survival difficulty for perfecting your experience. These features can be changed at any point during gameplay, allowing adjusting difficulty dynamically. This allows you to play the way they want, which leads to two further polar opposite game modes.

Relaxed Game Mode: The new relaxed preset provides an accessible and laid-back experience. It is perfect for players who want to experience all facets of gameplay, from story to survival to combat, with reduced danger and minimal grind. Those looking to bask in the awe of the in-game universe without much challenge should enable this preset.

More challenging Survival Mode: Hardcore explorers can test their mettle in a new ramped-up Survival Mode, featuring a greater breadth and depth of challenges to overcome. In addition to quantitative balance settings such as fuel consumption and hazard intensity, explorers must take care to repair their technology from damage, and rely on their own harvesting capabilities, rather than shops, to acquire key survival resources. This aspect makes the journey more threatening, isolated, and challenging than ever before.

2) Auto-selling via the Trade Rocket

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



nomanssky.com/waypoint-updat… Load and launch a personal trade rocket to automatically sell items on the Galactic Trade Network Load and launch a personal trade rocket to automatically sell items on the Galactic Trade Networknomanssky.com/waypoint-updat… https://t.co/cBF6H6XCgC

The new Trade Rocket in No Man's Sky allows players to summon a personal trade rocket that can be stocked with items to be sold on the Galactic Trade Network. It will then take off to the nearest Space Station to trade your items for easy, seamless profit without any hassle.

The best part is, this ship can be summoned anywhere on the surface of the planet and allows for quick selling, especially if you're in a pinch or running out of space.

3) Improved inventory system

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



Player's unique technology has all be saved along with its stats

Existing general slots have been added to the cargo inventory

Tech can now be moved between ships

New slots are cheaper and faster to earn



Upgrading to Waypoint?Player's unique technology has all be saved along with its statsExisting general slots have been added to the cargo inventoryTech can now be moved between shipsNew slots are cheaper and faster to earn Upgrading to Waypoint?✅Player's unique technology has all be saved along with its stats✅Existing general slots have been added to the cargo inventory✅Tech can now be moved between ships✅New slots are cheaper and faster to earn🙏

No Man's Sky's inventory has now been visually overhauled, with new slot designs, backgrounds, icons, and more. Item management has been streamlined as well, with technology and cargo slots now accessible via a single view. This makes it easier for players to keep track of what they have.

Additionally, upgrades are now confined to technology slots, allowing more space for items and creating more interesting decisions about which upgrades to use. To accompany this, inventory capacity has been dramatically expanded, with storage increased across all inventories from Exosuits to Freighters.

4) Quality of life improvements

Sean Murray @NoMansSky

Huge info portal for returning travellers

New goals and challenges



nomanssky.com/waypoint-updat… UI has been revampedHuge info portal for returning travellersNew goals and challenges UI has been revampedHuge info portal for returning travellersNew goals and challengesnomanssky.com/waypoint-updat… https://t.co/EET289oCyX

The following improvements make life just a bit easier in the vastness of No Man's Sky:

Seamless Auto-Saves: A new continual auto-saving system allows you to fully immerse yourself in the journey without ever needing to think about saving your progress. Manual saves remain, giving you full control when needed.

Story Records: Piece together ancient stories and record a log of your journey with the new Collected Knowledge section of the Catalogue & Guide. Historical fragments, alien lore, crucial story choices, and more will be automatically collated and recorded as you uncover the many secrets hidden throughout the universe.

Crafting Trees: The detailed steps for crafting complex products can now be visualized as a tree, allowing explorers to collect and prepare sub-components in advance.

The detailed steps for crafting complex products can now be visualized as a tree, allowing explorers to collect and prepare sub-components in advance. Inventory Filters: Categories of inventory items can now be highlighted and quickly located using a set of filters, making it easier to organize your belongings.

5) AMD FSR 2.0

PC users can eek a bit more performance in No Man's Sky out of their hardware with the addition of support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0. This image reconstruction technique upscales images from a lower resolution to target preset with minimal loss to visual clarity, thereby improving performance by a decent bit.

No Man's Sky is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch.

