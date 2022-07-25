5 cat idiosyncrasies that Stray absolutely nails in its cyberpunk world

One of the points regarding which Stray has received immense praise has been the realistic rendition of its cat protagonist in the game's cyberpunk world. As noted in Sportskeeda's review of the indie title:

"Stray indulges in what makes cats cats, and it does so unapologetically."

Any cat lover will be having a gala time stepping into the game's walled city as the protagonist.

Although there are certain issues with movement, especially jumping from one ledge to another, BlueTwelve Studio has managed to capture the idiosyncrasies and shenanigans of cats perfectly. Be it meowing incessantly, taking catnaps, scratching or being a nuisance, the indie game has it all.

This article lists five such activities that players will love doing.

5 cat activities players will love experiencing in Stray

1) Meowing and purring

BlueTwelve Studio has cheekily given players a designated button for meowing and, expectedly, they have been mashing it all throughout the game. Meowing 100 times does net the 'A Little Chatty' trophy. Players recently also got to meet the voice actor behind the ginger cat.

Being a nuisance (Image via Stray)

Throughout the half-a-dozen hours of Stray's playtime, players will be hearing the cat make all sorts of noises. Humorously, one of the side objectives requires them to meow at the perfect moment at a robot passing paint cans to another on the rooftops. The objective is to make them miss and drop the can on the street below.

Players get to keep meowing to their hearts' content.

2) Knocking cans, cups, balls and more

Players get to be a nuisance across the game by simply knocking over paint cans, glass bottles, cups, book stacks, balls and more. Most people have seen the predilection of feline beings to slowly knock things off shelves and tables to their owners' chagrin.

In Stray, players will be able to cause wanton annoyance by knocking things over without any provocation or reason. Embodying a cat, there is no reason to adhere to human society's stifling etiquette. Moreover, when a player successfully dunks a basketball, they unlock the 'Boom Chat Kalaka' trophy.

3) Walking over keyboards and putting on a paper bag

The attention to little details that BlueTwelve Studio has shown in their debut title is commendable. It has truly created a game where it does not feel that the choice of its unique protagonist was merely gimmicky. One of the places where it truly feels like this is when players walk over a keyboard and see random letters being typed in.

Adorning a paper bag (Image via Stray)

Players can also get to feel around and also get the 'Curiosity Killed the Cat' trophy by wearing any one of the several paper bags found in-game. Funnily, the controls get switched backwards as the cat wears a paper bag before shaking it off a little later.

4) Scratching the bejesus off carpets, doors, sofas and taking long catnaps

Players have already gotten to see the cat scratching sofas in Stray's gameplay reveal, so the mechanic being present in-game is no surprise. At various locations on the map, they will get the option to scratch carpets, walls, doors, sofas and even trees.

Doing so in every chapter will also unlock the "Territory" trophy. Scratching is a normal and instinctive behavior for cats and players will get to use their sharp claws to make their mark across the game.

Players also get to take long catnaps, be it while listening to music played by an affable street musician or on top of a cowboy robot. There's also an achievement linked to this where they need to sleep for more than an hour. Well, that's hardly a challenge for a cat.

5) Nuzzling and cuddling

Players will get to nuzzle and interact with a number of robots throughout Stray and see their face-screen light up with a heart emoji. It is a cute thing to do and it is heart-warming to see their faces glow, especially considering the stereotypical idea of robots as emotionless. Stray has a plethora of robots who have adopted human mannerisms.

Furthermore, the first chapter of the game provides players with the option to interact with their cat family. Watching the feline protagonist meow at its family and groom and play with each other is a touching moment that perfectly sets up the game.

