5 most challenging landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map

Currently, Garena Free Fire offers players three maps - Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

The quick-paced title is quite competitive due to the rank-based system, and many players desire to become the best amongst their peers.

Landing spots are among the most influential factors that determine players' performance on the battlefield. Many users prefer playing aggressively and hence search for the most challenging locations where they can land.

Kalahari map in Free Fire

This article lists the five most challenging landing spots on the Kalahari map in Garena Free Fire.

Five tough landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map

#1 - Refinery

Refinery in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Refinery is the most challenging spot on the Kalahari map. It offers users a high concentration of loot, but they must also expect to engage in numerous battles with foes.

A lot of enemies swarm the location; hence, gamers have to vigilant while dropping here.

#2 - Bayfront

Bayfront in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Bayfront is the next location on this list. It is spread across a vast land area and has numerous buildings where players can find high-quality loot, like weapons and more.

However, players have to be on the constant lookout for foes and be ready for an intense faceoff.

#3 - Command Post

Command Post in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Command Post is another prominent drop location on this map. It is one of the hot-drops, and therefore, players are expected to face heavy competition.

Apart from this, they can find an ample amount of loot to suffice for their entire squad.

#4 - Foundation

Foundation in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Foundation is also quite a competitive location on Free Fire's Kalahari map. Like the other places, players will be able to find incredible loot, which would help them get the Booyah!

They are recommended to stay alert for any foes in the surrounding areas.

#5 - The Sub

The Sub in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The Sub is the final location on this list of challenging landing spots. Gamers would be able to see a substantial number of enemies dropping around this site.

Moreover, it boasts decent loot scattered across the area, including armory, weapons, and so on.

Note: Landing spots depend upon the trajectory of the plane. Some players wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, while others might prefer playing safe.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.