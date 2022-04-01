5 creepiest locations in video games

For years, haunted homes, castles, mansions, and other places of living have been staples of the horror genre, so it's only natural that video games would follow suit. The gaming industry has supplied more than enough sufficient real estate for the mysterious and supernatural forces.

A creepy video game location is unlike anything else. There have been a fair handful of horrific areas that players have had to explore over the history of gaming. While many of those places are often associated with horror games, there is the occasional scary town that appears in games that sidestep the horror label.

Here are some of the creepiest locations in video games

5) Resident Evil 2 Remake - RPD

The Resident Evil series has long been known for its horror aspect. These aspects are passageways, zombie monsters, and isolation. Resident Evil 2 managed to break through that barrier and provide a new aspect of dread.

While tracker enemies like Tyrant and Nemesis were designed to stop after a certain amount of time, the Tyrant in the remake never appears to stop. With the exception of plot breaks, once the players confront this giant, he will pursue them all through the RPD and beyond. Tyrant, on the other hand, will pursue the players relentlessly through each section.

4) Resident Evil 7 - The Baker House

The 7th installment is jam-packed with some of the franchise's most spine-chilling scenes. When the player enters the Baker Mansion, he is met with a videotape of two prior victims. The player meets the protagonist's wife, Mia, who has been infected and has turned against the player. Even after defeating her, she reappears and assaults the player with some of the most horrific sequences in Resident Evil 7.

The Baker Family greets the player once they awaken from their adventure. The player is shackled to a dining chair, watching the family eat who knows what for supper. Any player will be disturbed by their madness, which is displayed in a short scene of dissection and filth.

Exploring the house, avoiding chasing an undead Jack Baker, the apparition of the old woman, and the first-person perspective keep players on their toes in what is perhaps the most horrific game of all time.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2 - The Swamps of Lemoyne

The enormous open-world landscape of Red Dead Redemption 2 provides fascinating gameplay as well as eerie and borderline scary interactions. With its ghost trains, UFOs, vampires, and other unexplained events, gamers should be aware that Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't back away from the paranormal or unexplainable places.

The meeting with the spirit of Agnes Dowd, on the other hand, is one of the game's creepiest supernatural scenes. Reverend Swanson tells the player the story of Agnes. Players will hear the cries of a lady in the wetlands of Lemoyne between 9:00 PM and 3:00 AM.

If the player pays attention to the noise, they will see what looks to be Agnes Dowd dressed in a white gown. It's worth noting that approaching the ghost will put an end to the experience. If players choose to remain, they will see how Agnes Dowd died, which is a very terrifying sight to watch.

2) Outlast - Mount Massive Asylum

Outlast follows a reporter who receives a tip from an anonymous source that something strange is going on in a mountain asylum. The reporter rushes to investigate, but when he gets there, he discovers creepy things. Outlast is set in a fictitious asylum amid the actual woods of Mount Massive, Colorado's second-highest mountain in the Rocky Mountains, located roughly 20 miles east of Aspen.

The narrative is based on true MK-Ultra experiments done by the CIA in the United States and Canada in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Drug usage, torture, and some type of mind control were all part of those studies, which are still buried in secret and some beliefs continue to this day.

There are no cutscenes in Outlast. Instead, the whole plot of the game is recounted via the explorations of the main character as he escapes for his life through the vast building's labyrinthine halls, uncovering documents, seeking clues, and occasionally speaking with individuals.

1) P.T. - Silent Hills

P.T. is still one of the most talked-about video games of the previous decade, despite the fact that it was initially meant as a prequel to Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro's Silent Hills. P.T. has been tinkered with for years, and YouTuber Lance McDonald altered the game in 2019 so that he could explore the external world of Silent Hills, which was briefly visible in P.T.'s in-engine end cinematic.

The effects are horrifying, and they contribute to the argument that Silent Hills would have been a classic of the ambient game design if it had been released. The 11-minute video depicts a well-detailed settlement that hints at the potential of Silent Hills.

Even though these drawings are plainly a very early form of P.T. that would have been in production for several more years, the remarkable lighting and graphic detail that marked P.T. is evident here.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi