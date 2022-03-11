5 creepy Easter Eggs in Rockstar games

Rockstar Games has created multiple fan-favourite games that have defined the third-person open-world shooting genre for years. The company has created games that are enjoyed by people of all ages all over the world, from the legendary Grand Theft Auto franchise to the magnificent Red Dead Redemption series.

There are going to be hundreds of easter eggs with the building of such complex open environments. Rockstar Games may include a lot of fascinating hidden mysteries, from Bigfoot to time travelers. When it comes to Rockstar Games and Easter Eggs, unexpected ghostly apparitions have become a recurring trend.

But even in a game series about rampaging through cities, killing indiscriminately or exploring the Wild West, one could find some unnerving easter eggs.

Here are the 5 most creepy easter eggs that are currently available in Rockstar's games

5) Baby Alien (Manhunt 2)

This easter egg can be found in the chapter Origins, when the watchdogs are alerted to Daniel's presence in the lab. The player must navigate their way to Dr. Pickman while avoiding guards and watchdogs.

If one passes through the door and takes a right instead of the left after the watchdogs cinematic, the game will tell them to take another right instead of the left.

Players will enter a standard lab area, but if they look attentively to their left on the desk, they will notice a large jar containing what appears to be an alien infant or mutated fetus.

4) Haunted ritual (Red Dead Redemption 2)

The ritual location is northwest of Strawberry and is nestled in a tiny clearing in the forest along the map's border. Players will uncover a horrifying ritual site there, complete with a body of what appears to be a human sacrifice.

This ceremonial place is still a mystery in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, and it's unknown who's participating or what the sacrifice is for.

Small quiet towns, busy cities, and all sorts of strange, fascinating, and even terrifying things may be found in Red Dead Redemption 2's enormous open-world setting.

3) Apparition of Agnes Dowd (Red Dead Redemption 2)

The meeting with Agnes Dowd's ghost is one of the game's most terrifying supernatural events. Reverend Swanson tells the player the story of Agnes. They will hear the cries of a lady in the wetlands of Lemoyne between 9.00 p.m. and 3.00 a.m.

If the player pays attention to the sound, they will see what looks to be Agnes Dowd dressed in a white gown. The fact that her tale in Red Dead Redemption 2 is riddled with misery adds to the gravity of this ghost's apparition.

Listening to the restless spirit's murmurings revealed that the pregnant Agnes tragically took her own life after her beloved was murdered by her own family.

2) Scarface (GTA Vice City)

For Rockstar's GTA Vice City, the major visual influence is the cult movie Scarface. Tommy Vercetti's estate, which is a near-identical duplicate of Tony Montana's mansion in the film, is the most blatant homage to the Al Pacino portrait.

Another connection to the crime empire-building movie may be discovered in an apartment near Vice City's south ocean beach, and it refers to a more graphic and startling crime scene in Scarface.

A suitcase with two bags of drugs, a chainsaw in the bathroom, and pools of blood spilled inside the shower await the player inside the apartment. Originally, this connection was supposed to be part of a mission where one may view a cinematic based on the legendary Scarface sequence.

1) Mt Gordo Ghost (GTA 5)

The mountains of GTA 5 conceal numerous dark mysteries, from bizarre cannibal convents to UFOs, and perhaps contain the greatest hidden easter egg discovered by players.

The ghost that can be located on Mt. Gordo is one of the creepiest.

If the player brings one of the major characters to the mountain's summit between 23:00 and 00:00 (11.00pm and 12.00am for non-24-hour clocks), they will witness the ghost of Jolene Cranley-Evans, who was thrown over the mountain by her husband Jock Cranley so he could leave Los Santos and become a stuntman.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul