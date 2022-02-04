×
5 most disliked villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of 2022

Not all villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are well-loved within the community (Image via Nintendo)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Feb 04, 2022 03:13 AM IST
Animal Crossing: New Horizon villagers are one of the main attractions in the game. Players go to great extents to collect different kinds of villagers for their New Horizons islands.

However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also several villagers in the game that players would go to great lengths to get rid of from their islands.

Here are some such hated villagers that every player tries to stay away from in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Villagers that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players cannot stand

1) Barold

One of the main criteria for New Horizons villagers to please the players is their appearance. Barold, unfortunately, does not live up to expectations in that area. The bear cub has a full beard on his face, along with glasses, which make him appear more like a middle-aged person than an adorable bear cub.

Therefore, players do not really want him on their island.

2) Chops

Chops is one of the Snooty villagers in the Nintendo life-simulation title. However, owing to the fact that he completely lives up to his personality type with his appearance, Chops may find it difficult to please players.

He is never one of the top picks for resident villagers on players' islands since his appearance makes him seem extremely smug and difficult to befriend.

3) Moose

Moose is one of the most hated villagers in New Horizons, and this hatred is primarily based on his appearance. Moose has an eyebrow raised at all times along with very greasy sideburns, which make him look somewhat disturbing.

However, his catchphrase, "shorty," simply adds to the creepiness, making players dislike him further.

4) Redd

Crazy Redd is one of the oldest Animal Crossing villagers, but he is also one of the most hated in the franchise. Redd is an art seller in the game, who scams players of many bells by selling them fake paintings and furniture.

Naturally, he is widely disliked within the community and players try to stay away from him as much as possible.

5) Tom Nook

Tom Nook is one of the only villagers who is hated for reasons aside from his appearance. Many players believe that Tom Nook charges a house loan that is way too high, leading them to believe that he is a corrupt businessman.

The amount that Tom Nook charges for houses in New Horizons is close to seven million Bells, which automatically creates a hatred for the character amidst the community.

These are some of the most hated villagers present in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players do not want on their island.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
