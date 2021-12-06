Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Every new change made to Redd in update 2.0

Update 2.0 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought a number of new changes to the game, including some modifications to the popular art-dealing salesfox, Redd.

The villager first arrived during the April update last year, and the latest update, which was released a month ago, has added in some much-needed changes to the character.

Update 2.0 introduces a new trigger for Redd to visit a player's island. Along with that, the developers have also tweaked the character's Treasure Trawler as well.

Redd's first visit will no longer require many museum upgrades in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Prior to update 2.0, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players had to follow a ton of steps in order to trigger Redd's first visit to their Island. They had to first upgrade Blather's tent to get the museum, and then donate 60 critters or fossils to build the art gallery.

However, thanks to update 2.0, new players will no longer have to worry about the many upgrades for the museum to bring Redd to their Island. Now, all they have to do is upgrade Blather's tent, and the museum will automatically have the art gallery present.

Plus, Redd is no longer just a traveling salesfox as he can now open up his own shop on Harv's Island. He joins a long list of villagers like Leif, Katrina, Tortimer and many more who have some business on the Island.

More items on sale in Redd's Treasure Trawler

Animal Crossing developers have also updated the items Redd has for sale in his shop as well. Before the update arrived, players could have bought items of seven unique sizes from the sly fox. Redd's shop now has an additional seven sizes of items to purchase, which means more variety for players to buy at the Treasure Trawler.

Finally, the developers have also tweaked Redd to be a fox with integrity during his first encounter with a player. Following the release of update 2.0, Redd will only showcase real art to players during their first meeting. However, he will then begin to sell fakes after that.

Also Read Article Continues below

The changes to the fan-favorite character in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are seemingly minor. However, with more items on sale in Redd's shop and easier ways to trigger his first visit, players will definitely interact with him more than ever.

Edited by Sabine Algur