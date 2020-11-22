5 easiest medals to get in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is one of the top mobile shooter games available in the esports community. Like other battle royale titles, it has various means to record achievements, whether it be scorestreaks or different medals that players earn along the way.

There are 85 medals that the gamers can earn in-game, of which 42 can be acquired in the multiplayer mode.

However, not all of these medals are hard to acquire. There are few in COD Mobile that can also be earned effortlessly, without much grinding, which this article looks at.

Five most easy medals to acquire in COD Mobile

1. Bull's Eye

Bull's Eye medal in COD Mobile

The Bull's Eye medal is one of the easiest medals available, and players can earn it quickly. It is one of the scorestreak medals in the Multiplayer mode of COD Mobile.

All that players have to do is accomplish the score requirement for the Hunter-Killer Drone scorestreak and activate it to kill an opponent. Once activated, the drone will automatically find and eliminate an opponent.

2. Never Give Up

Never Give Up medal in COD Mobile

This is a battle royale mode medal under the kill medals category and does not require much skills or credibility from the player.

It has a constraint of getting knocked down three times in a single match in BR mode.

3. Medic

Medic medal in COD Mobile

This is also a Battle Royale kill medal requiring recovering more than 200 HP in a single BR match (excluding warfare mode). It is easy to earn if players survive long enough in such a match.

The gunfights in between will undoubtedly be crucial to players healing up more than a total of 200 HP.

4. Berserker

Berserker medal in COD Mobile

Berserker is one of the killstreak medals in the multiplayer mode and has a requirement of killing three enemies consecutively without dying.

This is a simple medal to acquire if players stay low-key and execute three enemies without getting knocked down.

5. Worm

Worm medal in COD Mobile

The worm is a kill medal and can be achieved in either of the two major modes (BR and multiplayer) of the game (excluding the warfare mode).

It requires players to stay prone for more than 180 seconds in any of the maps. It is one of the most straightforward quests that a player can accomplish in COD Mobile.

Note: This article reflects the writers opinion, and what may be easy for one may not be so for another.