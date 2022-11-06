5 most exciting stealth games set for a 2023 release date

Stealth games offer the most engaging and immersive experience in all of gaming, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they do their best to evade enemies and fulfill their objectives. This allows developers to provide gamers with the most gripping plot-driven storylines, using immersion to their advantage and delivering gameplay that makes the genre stand out.

Although 2022 was a fantastic year for gaming, replete with high-profile releases, the upcoming year appears to be no less. A host of games are scheduled to be released in 2023 across all genres, including stealth games. While some of these titles are still contentious when it comes to their launch dates, it is safe to assume that they will be available for fans to get their hands on in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most anticipated stealth games scheduled for release during the course of 2023

1) Splinter Cell Remake

Tom Clancy is amongst the most renowned names in all of fiction, with his stories and novels based on military action and espionage. Naturally, these plotlines provide the perfect canvas for stealth games, with the Splinter Cell franchise being iconic in the genre. Following the adventures of protagonist Sam Fisher, the game offers the ultimate spy experience with guns, gadgets, and combat.

Fans of the legendary series will be excited to learn that after almost a decade, Splinter Cell will be making a comeback to the latest generation of consoles. The remake was announced almost a year ago and has been in development ever since, with many believing it will be released sometime in 2023. It is undoubtedly amongst the most hyped stealth game releases of the coming year.

2) Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Assassin's Creed franchise is one of the most popular and fabled series in all gaming, especially in the genre of stealth games. Assassin's Creed games have spanned several console generations and platforms, cementing their legacy as a mainstay in gaming culture. While the exact launch date of Assassin's Creed Mirage is unknown, it will be released in 2023.

After slightly deviating from the classic formula of the series with games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the franchise is returning to its stealth-based roots with the latest installment. The game is advertised to offer the classic Assassin's Creed experience, emphasizing stealth, assassinations, and traversing through various landscapes using the traditional Assassin's Creed parkour style.

3) Deceive Inc.

Returning to the concept of espionage, there is no better way to incorporate this element into stealth games than allowing players to assume the role of actual spies. Developed by Sweet Bandits Studios, Deceive Inc. is an upcoming title that seamlessly blends multiplayer gameplay with elements of stealth while maintaining an engaging shooter-themed experience.

The best way to describe Deceive Inc. is to compare it to a multiplayer iteration of the Hitman series, but with spy missions instead of assassinations. Gamers will be tasked with multiple objectives while competing against other spies. They can utilize a wide arsenal of weapons and gadgets at their disposal while also assuming various disguises for their mission.

4) Ereban: Shadow Legacy

This is probably the most unique entry on this list as it does not adhere to the classic formula followed by stealth games, opting for a completely different approach that makes it stand out amongst its peers. It is a fast-paced platformer that incorporates elements of stealth games into the mix through creative traversal and shadow-based mechanics.

Gamers assume the role of Ayana, the last descendant of a forgotten race, as they embark on a journey to learn about their past. They have a comprehensive arsenal of mystical shadow abilities, weapons, and gadgets as they try to save a dying universe. While the exact launch date has not been disclosed, it will be available for fans to get their hands on in 2023.

5) Evotinction

Despite the somewhat convoluted nomenclature behind the title, it features a unique and creative premise in the genre of stealth games. In Evotinction, due to a mysterious virus infecting a research facility, the AI running the place gains sentience and takes control using a rather threatening robot army. The protagonist is tasked with invading the facility stealthily and taking back control.

This makes for an entertaining and engaging gameplay experience, as players have to employ all the abilities, tactics, and tools at their disposal to ensure that they can complete their objectives and make it out alive.

