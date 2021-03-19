Create
5 most expensive Free Fire characters in March 2021

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters that players can buy in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 30 min ago
Feature
Garena Free Fire has a large collection of characters, and almost all of them can be bought with either of the in-game currencies: gold coins and diamonds.

This article lists some of the most expensive Free Fire characters in March 2021.

Note: This list does not represent any particular ranking or order. It reflects the writer's opinion in a generalized order.

What are the most expensive characters in Free Fire in March 2021?

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire. He can be purchased from the in-game store for 599 diamonds.

DJ Alok's ability, called Drop The Beat, creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At the highest level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 Chrono

Chrono is one of the strongest characters in Free Fire. He costs 599 diamonds in the in-game store.

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner, which creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. The character can shoot at opponents when inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

Allies inside the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, which lasts 4 seconds and has a cooldown of fifty seconds. Chrono's ability gets a significant boost when leveled up.

#3 K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire
K can be bought from Free Fire's in-game store for 599 diamonds.

According to his official character description, K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert. He has an active ability called Master of All.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a of 500% increment in EP conversion rate. In the psychology mode, he can quickly recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode-switch cooldown takes 20 seconds.

#4 Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire
Shirou can be purchased for 499 diamonds in Free Fire. His passive ability, called Damage Delivered, tags enemies within an 80m range for 6 seconds when they hit the player. This marking is only visible to the player.

The first shot on the marked opponent causes 50% additional armor penetration. However, this ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

#5 Jota

Jota in Free Fire
Jota is also available for 499 diamonds in the in-game store. His ability, called Sustained Raids, restores 25 HP instantly for every kill with an SMG or a Shotgun. However, it has a cooldown period of 5 seconds.

As the character level ups, his ability is also enhanced. At the maximum level, 40 HP is restored for every kill.

Published 19 Mar 2021, 14:41 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide
2 comments
