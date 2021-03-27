5 most expensive pets in Free Fire that are value for money

Pets are an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Not only are they players' companions on the virtual battleground, but they also possess unique abilities that influence the overall gameplay.

Most of these pets can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds.

Here is a list of the five most expensive pets in Free Fire that are value for money.

5 most expensive pets in Free Fire

#1 Ottero

Ottero pet in Free Fire

Description: "Sleeps with its headphones on, a musically talented otter."

Skill: Double Blubber

Price: 699 diamonds

With the help of Ottero's ability, players can restore EP while using either a Treatment Gun or a Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 65% of the restored HP at the base level.

#2 Falco

Falco pet in Free Fire

Description: "When it spreads its wings, and soars, sky, and land merge at the horizon."

Skill: Skyline Spree

Price: 699 diamonds

Falco's ability is only effective in the Battle Royale mode and is of no use to players in Clash Squad mode. The ability, called Skyline Spree, buffs the gliding speed by 45%. The diving speed after opening the parachute also increases by 50%.

#3 Detective Panda

Detective Panda pet in Free Fire

Description: "I will protect the world!"

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Price: 699 diamonds

Detective Panda's ability automatically replenishes 10 HP upon eliminating an opponent in the game.

#4 Mr. Waggor

Mr Waggor pet in Free Fire

Description: "Once a guinea pig in the lab, Mr Waggor was brought home as a pet due to his cuteness. That led to his great escape and subsequent wandering life."

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Price: 699 diamonds

Mr Waggor's ability provides players with 1 Gloo Wall every 100 seconds when they have less than 2 Gloo Walls.

Players with a passive playstyle might benefit from this ability as it takes time to obtain the grenades.

#5 Rockie

Rockie pet in Free Fire

Description: "After dying its hair green, Rockie learnt that the color has already gone out of fashion."

Skill: Stay Chill

Price: 699 diamonds

Rockie's ability reduces the cooldown time of equipped active skills by a massive 15%, making characters like Alok and Chrono even more effective.

