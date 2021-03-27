5 most expensive pets in Free Fire that are value for money

Pets are an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Not only are they players' companions on the virtual battleground, but they also possess unique abilities that influence the overall gameplay.
Most of these pets can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds.
Here is a list of the five most expensive pets in Free Fire that are value for money.
5 most expensive pets in Free Fire
#1 Ottero
Description: "Sleeps with its headphones on, a musically talented otter."
Skill: Double Blubber
Price: 699 diamonds
With the help of Ottero's ability, players can restore EP while using either a Treatment Gun or a Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 65% of the restored HP at the base level.
#2 Falco
Description: "When it spreads its wings, and soars, sky, and land merge at the horizon."
Skill: Skyline Spree
Price: 699 diamonds
Falco's ability is only effective in the Battle Royale mode and is of no use to players in Clash Squad mode. The ability, called Skyline Spree, buffs the gliding speed by 45%. The diving speed after opening the parachute also increases by 50%.
#3 Detective Panda
Description: "I will protect the world!"
Skill: Panda's Blessings
Price: 699 diamonds
Detective Panda's ability automatically replenishes 10 HP upon eliminating an opponent in the game.
#4 Mr. Waggor
Description: "Once a guinea pig in the lab, Mr Waggor was brought home as a pet due to his cuteness. That led to his great escape and subsequent wandering life."
Skill: Smooth Gloo
Price: 699 diamonds
Mr Waggor's ability provides players with 1 Gloo Wall every 100 seconds when they have less than 2 Gloo Walls.
Players with a passive playstyle might benefit from this ability as it takes time to obtain the grenades.
#5 Rockie
Description: "After dying its hair green, Rockie learnt that the color has already gone out of fashion."
Skill: Stay Chill
Price: 699 diamonds
Rockie's ability reduces the cooldown time of equipped active skills by a massive 15%, making characters like Alok and Chrono even more effective.
