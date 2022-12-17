5 most followed streamers on Loco

In recent times, Loco has emerged as one of India's foremost live-streaming platforms. The entertainment app allows users to watch their favorite creators in action via streams and other VOD content featuring the gameplay of various popular titles like BGMI, Free Fire MAX, GTA V, Valorant, and more.

Thanks to the popularity of Loco, numerous creators have joined the platform and streamed their content. One can find several well-known faces like Alpha Clasher, Ghatak, AS Gaming, Lokesh Gamer, Scout, Soul Regaltos, and many more. A good number of the app's topmost creators boast over 100K followers on Loco.

Loco's most popular streamers of 2022

5) Soul Regaltos

Followers - 656K

Views - 21.8 million

Parv "Regaltos" Singh has been a popular personality within the Indian gaming scene since his PUBG Mobile days. He's well-known for being an exceptional entry fragger and was widely regarded as the foremost assaulter at one point. Besides his professional gaming career, Regaltos is a viral content creator on Loco.

As of this writing, Parv's viewership and engagement rates place him among the top streamers of the platform. He currently has almost 656K followers, while his view count is a whopping 21.8 million. Previously, Regaltos' content was more focused on BGMI. However, after the Krafton-backed game was banned, the creator shifted his focus to Valorant and GTA V.

4) Mavi

Followers - 686K

Views - 57.9 million

Harman "Mavi" Singh, one of India's most prominent IGLs, is the next creator on this list. Besides leading his team to victories at multiple events, Mavi's admirers refer to him as "the man with the golden hand" for his exceptional grenade-throwing abilities. He can be found streaming various games on Loco regularly.

He previously streamed BGMI and New State Mobile, where he had around 686,000 followers. Like many of his fellow streamers, Mavi has moved on to Riot's tactical shooter Valorant, which is quickly establishing an extensive player base in India.

3) GamingWorld_Verified

GamingWorld_Verified's profile on the platform (Image via Stoughton Street Tech Labs Private Limited)

Followers - 743K

Views - 1.95 million

Like BGMI and Valorant streamers, Free Fire / Free Fire MAX creators have also garnered sizeable fan followings on Loco. GamingWorld_Verified claims the number one spot amongst FF and FF Max content creators. His content primarily features livestreams with the occasional highlight video.

This creator also organizes custom room challenges and giveaway contests during his streams. GamingWorld Verified was previously the most followed streamer on Loco until Scout surpassed him. Nevertheless, he remains in the platform's top three, with approximately 743 thousand followers.

2) SnaxGaming

Followers - 871K

Views - 22 million

Raj "Snax" Varma, aka SnaxGaming, is the second most followed streamer on Loco, with more than 871K followers and an aggregate view count of 22 million. Varma's popularity is a result of his daring exploits in professional gaming. Although the renowned talent is acclaimed for his skills as an assaulter, many idolize him for his humility.

Snax has made an effort to keep his streams entertaining for his audience by featuring games from multiple genres. Users can tune in to enjoy a healthy mixture of content, including GTA V, Among Us, and Valorant.

1) sc0utOP

Followers - 987K

Views - 37 million

The final entry on this list is Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh, who is nearing the one million follower milestone on Loco. Having been active on the Indian gaming scene for more than four years now, Singh is a famous esports influencer with fans all over the country. He is one of India's most aggressive players to have ever played BGMI and PUBG Mobile, with remarkable performances in multiple tournaments.

However, his professional gaming career is not the only reason why the Indian community loves him so much. The winner of multiple fan-favorite awards is one of the country's best content creators who has gained global fame.

Scout's content is diverse and usually features gameplay of shooter titles like Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, Valorant, Apex Legends, and more.

Note: The number of followers and views mentioned in this article are subject to change.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes