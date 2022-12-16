Why should GTA Online players get the Tahoma Coupe in Los Santos Drug Wars update?

The newly released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has added several new missions, vehicles, businesses, and other souvenirs to GTA Online. Rockstar Games released the DLC as a Winter Update for the game, and to commemorate the end of the Heist Month.

In addition to the update-related elements, the publishers announced a reward for all Grand Theft Auto Online players for completing The Heists Challenge. The gift will only be available for a limited period of time, after which players will have to pay for it with in-game cash.

While Rockstar hasn't released the gift yet, it will explain why GTA Online players should claim this free gift.

Rockstar Games is offering the Tahoma Coupe car for free in GTA Online for a limited period of time

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

On December 6, 2022, Rockstar Games issued an official newsletter announcing the free Declasse Tahoma Coupe Muscle car for all Grand Theft Auto Online players.

Earlier, on November 22, 2022, the gaming company unveiled The Heists Challenge, promising players a special reward if they managed to reach a cumulative grand total of $2 trillion in the game.

By the end of the challenge period, GTA Online players managed to pull a staggering $4 trillion, more than doubling the required amount. As a result, every player who logs into the game between December 16 and December 18, 2022, will receive their Tahoma car for free.

The official newsletter released on December 13, 2022 reads:

“All GTA Online players will be able to pick up the brand-new Declasse Tahoma Coupe Muscle car for free from December 16 through December 18, after which the Tahoma Coupe will be made widely available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.”

While it's a matter of personal preference, players should collect the vehicle as a souvenir for completing the game's Heist Challenge this year.

More details about the Tahoma throughout the GTA universe

While the Tahoma Coupe is new to GTA Online, it was first seen in the 3D Universe's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This vehicle is a four-door sedan based on the real-life 1981-1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Sports Coupe.

It's one of the two four-door lowriders available in the game, and players can customize it at the Loco Low Co. modification garage. The Tahoma is a well-balanced vehicle in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, capable of withstanding a significant amount of damage. Its acceleration, handling, speed, and braking power are all excellent for the vehicle's class.

The Tahoma is produced by the Declasse brand in the HD Universe, with the vehicle being upgraded to the Muscle class in GTA Online. Although players can claim the vehicle for free until December 18, 2022, following that date, it will be available for $1,500,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos, a vehicle sales organization in GTA V and GTA Online, describes the vehicle as:

“The ultimate luxury coupe from a time when all you needed to live the American dream was a clean record and a pocketful of disco biscuits. All that may have changed, but the secret to good business is still a firm handshake and a muscle car you can rip across the border in ninety seconds flat.”

With a massive weight of 1,380 kg, the Tahoma Coupe boasts a three-speed transmission and a rear-wheel drive layout.

