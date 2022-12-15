How can GTA Online players activate Los Santos Drug Wars DLC?

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is one of the most significant updates to GTA Online since the Criminal Enterprises update earlier this year. The winter update is jam-packed with features that will undoubtedly attract a large number of new and returning players to the multiplayer title.

Although regular players will recognize the new gameplay changes and get right into the game, new and returning players may be a little confused since Grand Theft Auto Online is a massive open-world game with a lot going on.

Rockstar Games is not well-known for providing player assistance in multiplayer titles, so this article will help new players get started with the Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA Online.

A guide to the Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA Online

The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



The first and most crucial step is to update the game to the latest patch. Rockstar Games released the update across multiple gaming platforms (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC) on December 13, 2022. The size of the update for various platforms is as follows:

PlayStation 5: ~5 GB

PlayStation 4: 3.065 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 13.18 GB

Xbox One: 3.35 GB

PC Epic Games: 2.96 GB

PC Steam: 2.75 GB

Once the game has been updated, log in and join the GTA Online lobby. It is not necessary to enter a Public lobby to use the new features since they can also be accessed through an Invite Only lobby.

After a few moments, you will receive a call from Ron Jakowski, and he will talk about some new gang activity in Sandy Shores. This is the official start of the DLC, and you will be asked to take part in the new First Dose series missions.

On a side note, Ron's greeting message will differ depending on whether or not you have played the Smuggler's Run update missions in GTA Online.

After he hangs up, go to the Ace Liquors store in Sandy Shores to begin the First Dose missions. You can also find them by looking for a yellow "R" marker on the minimap in GTA Online.

These missions are part of the first chapter of a two-part story. Rockstar Games has released a total of six new missions in the First Dose series. They are as follows:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe First Dose 2 - Designated Driver First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance First Dose 5 - Make War not Love First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

The first mission features a lengthy cutscene in which GTA Online players meet new characters such as Dax, Luchadora, Labrat, and other Fooliganz gang members. Following the cutscene, The Lost MC arrives at the location, and you must eliminate them and steal Dax's RV from the biker gang.

After completing the mission, you can play through the other five missions, establish the new Acid Lab business, and begin chemical production in the new MTL Brickade 6x6 truck.

You can also contact Dax for new Fooliganz Job missions on occasion. Last but not least, you can also purchase new vehicles added as a part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online.

