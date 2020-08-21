5 Fortnite pros who may quit the game in Chapter 2 Season 4

In the past, we have talked about quite a few streamers who have quit Fortnite for other games. While some reached a saturation point, others were forced to do so. Furthermore, some other notable content creators have continuously talked about various issues that the game's developers need to fix.

Streamers like Ninja and SypherPK have criticized Fortnite multiple times, and have already threatened to quit. Due to the Epic Games title's various issues, quite a few notable streamers look set to leave the game shortly.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Five pros who may quit the game

In this article, we look at five professionals who might wave goodbye come the upcoming season.

Ninja

Ninja might be the most famous name associated with Fortnite, but the relationship has been tumultuous. The American has continuously criticized the game for various server issues and has even spoken out against some of the bans handed out.

Recently, Ninja has been more inclined towards Valorant, and even said that it is the most fun he has had playing a game in years. Overall, the YouTuber looks set to be the next big Fortnite pro to quit the game.

SypherPK

SypherPK is another famous Fortnite streamer who looks set to quit the game soon. At the end of July 2020, he announced that his main focus as far as streaming is concerned is going to be on COD: Warzone. You can see the tweet below.

I've been thinking about this a ton but starting tomorrow my main focus on stream is going to be Warzone. I Will still play Fortnite to record daily Youtube content but during these few weeks while we wait for cars it's going to be pretty minimal.



Time to become a beast. 👹 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 25, 2020

As you can see, SypherPK will continue to post Fortnite-related videos on YouTube, but will focus on other games for streaming purposes.

Of course, this can quickly turn into a full-fledged boycott of the game, because as already mentioned, he has spoken about the game’s issues multiple times.

Loeya

Before taking a break from the game, Loeya was widely considered the best female Fortnite player in the world. She was one of the first streamers to publicly talk about the game’s issues, which she did via the following tweet back in August 2019.

Every day of not playing Fortnite makes me think to myself "Hey, it's not that bad!" and well today I played. It's still bad. Thanks @EpicGames — Loeya (@Loeya) August 16, 2019

She has since returned to the game, and according to Twitchtracker.com, Loeya's last Fortnite stream was on 21st August, i.e., earlier today. However, with the title being called out by quite a few notable streamers for various issues, the Swede might call it a day and stop playing once and for all.

Tfue

Tfue is one of the most-controversial Fortnite pros around, but is known for his brilliant gaming skills. He is considered by many to be the best Fortnite player in the world. Lately, however, he appears to be a bit tired of the game.

As you can see, he recently said he was tired of the game and needed a break.

No I didn’t quit Fortnite I just think the game is super unfair atm and wanted to take a break — Tfue (@TTfue) May 20, 2020

According to Twitchtracker.com, his last Fortnite stream was on 16th August. However, like many other pros, the American is tired of some fundamental game issues, and could hang up his boots shortly.

Myth

Myth is another one of the 'original' Fortnite streamers whose rise to fame coincided with that of the game. Of late, however, the star appears to be done with the game. In March 2020, he promised to quit until it becomes 'interesting' again.

Again, according to Twitchtracker.com, his last Fortnite stream was towards the end of July. Regardless, Myth might as well become the next big streamer who quits Fortnite.