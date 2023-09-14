5 four-star characters that deserve a buff in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Honkai Star Rail is halfway through the new version 1.3, and the meta continues to change as new characters are introduced to the game. As some excellent units hold the key to Star Rail's meta, others in the same field often get overshadowed. While each character across tiers has its unique skill set, four-star characters are accessible choices since they are strong yet it is fairly easy to obtain them.

This article discusses five four-star characters that need a buff soon to be able to impact Honkai Star Rail's current meta.

Yukong, Sampo, and three other Honkai Star Rail characters that deserve a buff in version 1.3

1) Yukong

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong, the Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission who can no longer fly due to a brutal battle, is a support character. Players can obtain her for free by completing the Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou Stage One, and her kit is fairly simple to utilize. She provides buffs to her allies on the battlefield to increase their damage output while she herself deals a moderate amount of Imaginary damage.

Yukong treads on the Path of Harmony, the same as Tingyun, an exceptional support character specializing in boosting her ally's damage by providing buffs. In the current meta of Honkai Star Rail, Tingyun stands on top as her damage-boosting buffs and the ability to regenerate energy are skills that cannot be overlooked.

Tingyun overshadows Yukong as her buffs are not at par with Tingyun's buffs. Yukong needs a buff in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 as her kit has potential, but in the current state, she cannot impact the battlefield.

2) Sampo

Sampo (Image via HoYoverse)

Sampo, the eloquent mercenary from the Underworld, is a character specializing in dealing Damage over Time (DoT). Players can obtain him by rolling in the Stellar Warp and Limited Time Event Warp banners.

Sampo's kit revolves around dealing Wind DoT to his enemies by inflicting them with Wind Shear using his abilities. In the current meta, Luka overshadows Sampo with his abilities and overall damage output. While Sampo can deal a considerable amount of damage, he cannot match up to the colossal amount of damage dealt by Luka. This has resulted in Sampo's pick rate dropping significantly. Sampo deserves a buff in Honkai Star Rail 1.3, as he has the potential to be an S-tier character.

3) Dan Heng

Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng, the archivist of the Astral Express, is a four-star free-to-play character. Players obtain him during the Trailblaze Mission Eye of the Storm. Treading on the Hunt path, he specializes in dealing single-target Wind damage to his enemies.

The damage dealt by his kit increases if the enemies are slowed. While Dan Heng can deal significant damage, he is subject to power creep, as Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game at its core.

Dan Heng can shine with high Eidolon levels and a hefty amount of investment, but many characters can surpass Dan Heng with little investment. For all these reasons, he deserves a buff in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 to make an impact on the battlefield.

4) Sushang

Sushang (Image via HoYoverse)

Sushang, the mature Cloud Knight of the Xianzhou Luofu, is another four-star Path of Hunt character specializing in single-target damage. Trailblazers can obtain the latter by rolling in the Stellar Warp and other limited-time event Warp banners.

Sushang wields the Physical element and a fairly simple-to-use kit. In the current meta of Honkai Star Rail, she is overshadowed by other characters excelling in the same field. Also, her damage output is substandard, leading her pick rate in various end-game activities to fall drastically. She needs buffs, or an even a reworking of her ability kit to become viable.

5) Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha, the fastidious doctor from the Underworld treading on the Path of Abundance, specializes in healing her allies on the battlefield. Players can obtain her for free by completing the Trailblaze Mission Lying in Rust.

Natasha's kit revolves around aiding her allies by providing heals. As the lone four-star healer, she used to be a decent character. That said, with Lynx's release, Natasha has been overshadowed by her as her healing abilities are far more prominent than Natasha's. If the two are to co-exist in the Honkai Star Rail v1.3 meta, Natasha needs a buff to her kit.