5 free-to-play games that are worth your money

Free-to-play games are a special category as they offer large parts or the entire experience at no extra cost. As enticing as these titles are, they also come with various issues like predatory microtransactions that can make them pay-to-win. However, certain titles have established themselves as leaders in the genre with their quality and execution.

The list below isn't ranked, and players can choose anyone or all to invest their time as with these picks, there's entertainment guaranteed. All five names on the list are free-to-play titles that are played by millions all across the globe.

While they have microtransactions, many of them are cosmetics that have no direct effect on gameplay. Even when players choose to splurge money on the game to unlock more content and rewards, the spending feels worthwhile.

Top 5 free-to-play games that can give paid titles a run for their money

5) Destiny 2

Arguably one of the most popular free-to-play titles, Destiny 2 has tons of content even if players choose not to spend any money. They can go for several expansions that have been added to it over time. However, the vanilla experience is still worth it, and the game becomes a masterpiece, especially when played with friends.

Destiny 2 is one of the best looter-shooters of all time, and the game keeps expanding year on year. A unique class system allows players to build up their characters as they want.

Multiple sources to earn loot and rewards helps to keep the experience fresh, and for a free-to-play title, there's a lot of value in vanilla content. The expansions routinely have sales, which further incentivize the experience.

4) Brawlhalla

Super Smash Bros. is an excellent game, but it comes with a catch - players need to own a Nintendo console. While there are some alternatives in the same genre, the best comes at no cost.

Brawlhalla may have started as an unknown commodity, but it has quickly become a major hit. While it retains the same core mechanics, Brawlhalla offers unique game modes and character designs.

Every character in the game can be earned for free. Plenty of crossovers have inspired characters from WWE and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others. For those willing to spend money, an all-legend DLC unlocks all the characters by default. The bundle comes at a reasonable price and can save hours of grinding.

3) Path of Exile

For the fans of ARPGs, Diablo remains the holy grail. Diablo II and Diablo III are still active, but both are premium titles that must be bought. Some would even argue that the game shouldn't be a free-to-play title, given how much stuff is available for free.

Thankfully, there's a great alternative in the form of Path of Exile. To make matters more interesting, all the updates and expansions are unlocked by default, and anyone starting now will get tons of content to explore.

Path of Exile has similar mechanics to other ARPGs, but several elements make it unique. While the character tree can feel overwhelming initially, it offers choices unlike any other game on the market. Much of the microtransactions are purely cosmetic, and Path of Exile is an excellent free-to-play title to experience with friends.

2) Valorant

CS: GO could have been a worthwhile entry as it has recently become a free-to-play game. However, the much more recent Valorant takes the spot due to its impeccable gameplay and design. Valorant perfectly mixes the tactical poise of CS: GO and imbues agents with abilities. This creates a unique experience as players can use their abilities to bamboozle opponents.

As for microtransactions, players don't get any advantage with the money they spend. All transactions are purely cosmetic, ensuring the game remains fair for everyone. Players can unlock different rewards and weapon skins even without spending any money.

1) Fortnite

Arguably the most prominent name on this list, Epic's Fortnite is truly an epic experience. What started as a cartoonish-battle royale captured the minds of millions of players worldwide.

The game's ability to offer crossplay between PC and mobile allows one to play whenever and however they want. Since its inception, Fortnite has become a massive commercial success, and the best thing about it - it's free-to-play.

Fortnite today offers something for everyone, and there's no surprise as to why the game revolutionized the field of free-to-play games. From different game modes to unique challenges, players can experience it all without spending any money. There are microtransactions, but many are cosmetic or for quicker progression.

These games stand head and shoulders above everyone else in the free-to-play genre and have unequivocally become fan-favorites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far