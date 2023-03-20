5 funniest boss fights in video games

In video games, boss fights are inevitable. After hours of grinding missions, facing the person and/or creature responsible, and taking them down is the basic format that has been followed for decades. Going by the terminology, these are often expected to be terrifying and serious in nature.

But every now and then we get to see bosses who are kind enough to bring comic relief rather than classic ruthless vibes. And much like in other media content, the gaming world is no stranger to exploring various types of humor.

This article will explore five boss fights that feature moments ranging from rolling on the floor funny to bizarre scenes that you can find in video games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 funny boss fights to lighten up the day: Saints Row IV, God Hand, and more

1) Saints Row IV (Paul)

How would you like to fight a giant aluminum can with arms and legs? Sounds outlandish, but so is Saint Row IV. The game came out in August 2013 with quirky characters and gameplay. The crazy villains and peppy dialogues are quite enjoyable as you go through the storyline.

The Saints Flow is one of the missions in the game where the objective is to defeat the boss, Paul. He is a giant soda can monster mascot, the boss of this mission and of "Pop his Top." Standing taller than the buildings present around, he attacks with a barrage of moves that you will need to dodge while firing at him with launchers and other heavy weaponry.

When your teammates are ready, you can take control of a giant statue with a ridiculously large ladle to take down this monstrosity. Like many other fights in this franchise, this is another hilarious boss battle.

2) God Hand (Shanon's Show)

God Hand is one of the classic downloadable titles that was released for PlayStation in 2006. It is a light-hearted 3D fighting game made to enjoy over-the-top but generic martial arts attacks.

Players go along with the story of Gene, a young fighter imbued with the power of the legendary "God Hand" to take down the Four Devas, a demonic organization. In due course, Gene comes across Shanon, one of the bosses, on Shanon's Show. The latter's sinister enticement fails in front of his words and thus begin the long button-mashing attacks.

The fight itself has some funny moves, one of them being "spanking." Players can use it to deliver fatal spanks to Shanon at what seems like a million per second. Apart from dealing considerable damage, it makes for a hilarious boss fight in the game.

3) Portal 2 (GLaDOS)

Portal games are very popular because of their puzzling gameplay and uniquely indirect attacks. In Portal 2, the main antagonist is the central core GLaDOS, a genetic lifeform designed to run Aperture Science Inc. Its programming includes Caroline's digitized mind, giving her the latter's feminine personality traits.

GLaDOS' sarcastic comments and snide remarks are made with dead-pan deliveries and make for some of the funniest moments in the game. Coming from a robotic voice just makes them even more hilarious. Since Chell is a silent protagonist in both games, GLaDOS' quips at her and Wheatley (one of the personality cores) in most of the dialogues in the game.

During the final stages, the AI's panicking voice and reluctant acceptance of her fate when stuffed into a potato battery by Wheatley make for one funny boss fight that you shouldn't miss.

4) Ghost of Tsushima (Jinroku)

Ghost of Tsushima is widely known for its breathtaking landscapes and amazing swordplay. In this open-world action adventure, players get to take Jin Sakai through the beautiful islands of Tsushima in order to protect his country from an invasion. Meanwhile, he's in inner conflict with his teachings and the ways of the Samurai.

The game primarily follows a somber mood that pairs well with the serene visuals from Sucker Punch. However, in "The Other Side of Honor" mission in the Izuku region, Jinroku provides a light-hearted boss battle, which is quite funny considering it's barely even a fight.

When Jin Sakai becomes suspicious of Jinroku impersonating a Samurai with tall tales and chases after him, the latter proposes a duel of sorts. The cutscene pulls out all the cinematic stops of an authentic Samurai duel only to have Jinroku surrender immediately as it starts. The build-up, in contrast to the boss' immediate cowardice, is perhaps the only funny boss to fight for the title.

5) Bloodborne (Living Failures)

If the name isn't funny enough, Living Failures will put a smile on your face if they fail in existence in the battle at Lumenwood Gardens. Much like most bosses in Bloodborne games, they have a rather grotesque appearance as well. They are huge alien-like creatures with long skinny limbs and an oddly shaped blob of a head.

They appear in Lumenwood Gardens and yes, they appear in groups. Cutting down one spawns another and the circle of sluggish attacks continues till you kill them for good. Apart from big swings of their bony arms, they also conjure blasts at you that are best dealt with by evasive maneuvers.

One of the most humorous aspects of Living Failures is their crazy head-butt, which gives head-bangs at a rock concert a whole new outlook, one best left untouched. Their lanky demeanor and comical stumbles are fun to watch, especially in a boss fight.

Boss fights in video games don't necessarily need bloodlust going in. Some of these older titles prove just that with plenty of fun moments to lighten the mood. Do check them out and enjoy their ridiculous antics.

