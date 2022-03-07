5 games to check out in Steam Remote Play Together Sale 2022

A sale on Steam is a joyous occasion for players all around. It gives them a great reason to procure their wishlisted games, and then some more, at discounted prices.

The ongoing Steam Remote Play Together Sale 2022 provides a similar opportunity for users to grab titles that they can play with their friends.

The Steam Remote Play Together Sale began right on the heels of Steam Next Fest, which showcased a vast number of demos of upcoming indie games across a vast array of genres. Subtitled "Good Things Go Together," the Remote Play Together Sale promotes co-op titles that gamers will enjoy together.

Five co-op games that players can grab at Steam Remote Play Together Sale 2022

Steam's Remote Play option allows users to invite their friends from their friend's list, where the other person does not need to own the game.

The love for co-op titles has grown exponentially over the past few years. The Remote Play Together Sale 2022 celebrates that very love by bringing together a plethora of co-op titles and providing discounts for the same. The sale lasts from February 28 to March 7.

1) Divinity: Original Sin II

Developed by Larian Studios, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the critically acclaimed sequel to 2014's Divinity: Original Sin. This Dungeons & Dragons-esque game has been one of the favorite co-op titles of those who have played it. It can be played either solo or with up to four players forming a party.

Set in the fantasy world of Rivellon, gamers can choose to have unique Sourcerers from the options available or make custom characters with unique stats and factors. The game boasts of a richly-filled world of stories and characters that players can deeply immerse themselves in.

In the Remote Play Together Sale, it is marked at ₹395/$17.99.

2) Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2 beautifully depicts the chaotic nature of these co-op games. It brings "a brand-new helping of chaotic cooking action" where gamers "journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble [a] team of chefs in classic couch co-op."

Fun-filled gameplay that is simplistic awaits anyone who picks up Overcooked 2, making it perfect for those who want to get cooking to save the world while preparing hectic dishes together.

Overcooked 2 is available for ₹142/$6.24 during the Steam Remote Play Together 2022.

3) Hero's Hour

Hero's Hour is a turn-based strategy RPG that employs real-time combat. Its official description states that users will have to develop their cities and armies, level up their heroes to gain unique, powerful spells and skills, and explore the procedurally generated world to conquer their enemies.

The title was released on March 1, 2022, and was met with positive reviews, with some comparing it to the classic Heroes of Might and Magic 3.

Hero's Hour is available on Remote Play Together 2022 for ₹449/$16.19.

4) Mortal Kombat 11

Developed by NetherReal Studios, the 2.5D fighting game Mortal Kombat 11 was released back in 2019. Players are treated to a fleshed-out story and fast-paced gameplay across several playable characters with unique movesets.

There are multiple endings to the title, one of which is canon and explored in a later expansion.

The base version of Mortal Kombat 11 is available for ₹229/$9.99 during the Steam Remote Play Together 2022. Gamers also have a significant discount on the Ultimate version, which includes the latest Aftermath expansion, that they can check out.

5) Human: Fall Flat

A light-hearted platformer that occurs in a psychedelic dreamscape, Human: Fall Flat is the perfect game for players to mill their time in with up to 8 of their friends. Its comedic gameplay perfectly suits the community vibe that it goes for.

The description for the game assures that free new levels are provided to keep the vibrant community rewarded.

In-game, users can control a character with whom they have to solve unique puzzles provided at different levels. The puzzle-platformer is available for ₹179/$6.79.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

