5 games with the coolest gravity mechanics

Games have a unique ability to give players control over protagonists that can defy the laws of physics in lieu of delivering the coolest ways to manipulate gravity. Some games have unique guns that leverage the power of gravity, while others offer a wide arsenal of abilities that are fun to fly around in the game world.

There are very few games, however, that are able to pull off such gameplay mechanics with finesse. The lack of realism in such games is compensated by transporting players to a world of unique possibilities and intriguing storytelling with otherworldly powers at their fingertips.

Gravity Rush 2 and four other games with intriguing gravity mechanics

1) Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush 2, as the name suggests, has gravity-oriented powers at the core of its gameplay. Players are given control of Kat and must use her abilities to defeat evil forces and safeguard the world of Jirga Para Lao. Kat possesses three distinct styles of gravity powers categorized as Normal, Lunar, and Jupiter.

Each of the aforementioned styles comprises several special attacks like Rocket Jump, Spring Jump, Gravity Typhoon, Surge Kick, and many others. One can seamlessly swap between gravity styles and while other games only feature gravity as a simple gameplay mechanic, this title intertwines it with core combat.

2) Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake excels in presenting an unsettling atmosphere for players. It varies its action sequences by introducing players to slower exploration sections that require them to navigate Issac in zero gravity. Issac must leverage his suit’s thrusters to levitate in such chambers to repair some areas in USG Ishimura like fixing the comms array.

Furthermore, players can leverage the Stasis module to freeze and slow down the necromorphs charging at them. This enables players to fend off ferocious creatures in myriad ways, especially in situations when there is a scarcity of ammo. Dead Space Remake also features some puzzle-solving that requires levitating in zero-gravity scenarios while simultaneously defeating enemies.

3) Control

Control is one of the most unique games that unravels in a single secret facility called The Bureau. The environment of this building keeps changing constantly as the entire facility is overridden by a mysterious supernatural entity termed the Hiss. Players also have some powers of their own to combat this threat.

Jesse Faden, the game’s protagonist is given access to special superpowers like Launch, Shield, Evade, Seize, and Levitate. Apart from Jesse’s default weapon that itself transforms into several other guns, players can resort to Levitate ability to make Jesse hover in the air and deal with enemies.

4) Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2 is unarguably one of the most iconic games considering the time period it was released in and the novelty of game mechanics that inspired many FPS games that followed. Avid fans consider the Gravity Gun as the most amazing aspect of Half-Life 2. Players can attract any random object towards them and shoot it as a projectile towards the enemies.

The Gravity Gun alone makes it a worthy title to be included in our list of games with the best weapon arsenal. Owing to the vast variety of random objects that can be pulled by this gun, players have had unique encounters with enemies while some use it with a plan of action in mind.

5) Infamous Second Son

Before the advent of Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions kickstarted the PS4 era with Infamous Second Son. Players can fly around the game’s rendition of Seattle by leveraging many unique powers of the protagonist named Delsin. Being a mutant, he has acquired abilities that enable him to launch himself into the air and glide around the city with ease.

Players get access to Smoke, Video, Neon, and Concrete powers in the game. Each of these categories has a vast array of skills and attacks that are gravity-defying and potent against enemies. While Delsin cannot fly continually, one can use his Airwave skill within Video powers to glide around Seattle by defying the laws of gravity.

Games that discard the shackles of realism by allowing players to either wield gravity-defying powers or use them to fly around the game world are quite rare. However, one can also try out titles like Batman: Arkham Knight, Marvel’s Spiderman, and Prototype: Biohazard Bundle wherein players can glide around in the city without touching the ground.

