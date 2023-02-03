How to fix the comms array in the Dead Space remake

Dead Space remake is a quest for survival wherein Issac and his crew take up the mantle to repair the mining ship USG Ishimura. Things go haywire as soon as they land on it, and they begin to look for a way out. This is a precursor for them to send out an SOS signal to get help.

To do so, Issac must repair the comms array. Players will encounter this mission in Chapter 8: Search and Rescue in the Dead Space remake. This can be a tricky puzzle as Issac is in a zero-gravity room, and the array requires active switches. Players will have to float and replace the faulty switches with ones still functioning.

Fixing the comms array and contacting USM Valor in the Dead Space remake

Chapter 8 of the Dead Space remake begins pleasantly as Daniels conveys to Issac that a ship called USM Valor has responded to their distress call. There is a slight hitch, though.

The comms array needs fixing to establish communication with the crew on board the USM Valor. You can tap R3 on PlayStation 5 to use the locator in the Dead Space remake. All you have to do is follow the line that guides you to the target location.

Daniels calls at the start of the mission (Image via EA Motive)

You will come across some enemies on your way to the comms array. You can choose to just run for the objective or slay them. Also, keep scavenging for credits, ammo, and med packs during this journey. Before heading to the comms array, you can sell unwanted items and get some necessary upgrades from the store.

As soon as you enter the area, the announcer informs you that the spot is under zero gravity. Do not immediately rush inside, as some necromorphs are hiding in the location. It will be better for you to stay on the ramp and shoot them from this elevated position. If you do jump, you will have to fight them while floating in the air, which gets disorienting.

Get rid of the enemies first (Image via EA Motive)

Upon clearing the enemies, you will receive a call from Daniels, and Issac will share the condition of the satellites. You will notice a huge circuit-like structure in front of you. There will also be a mammoth screen that flashes red, denoting that the power is low. It also has a circuit diagram showing a series of power lines leading to the central node.

Your task is to reroute the power to this central point. There will also be some orange-colored satellite dishes floating around in the area. These are the malfunctioning ones that need to be yanked out of the circuits. You must therefore fly towards the circuit on the wall and use kinesis to pull off the faulty ones.

Use these white dishes to power up and redirect the energy (Image via EA Motive)

Once you do that, focus on the glowing white dishes that will be present on the dome behind you. They have white arrow-like shapes that denote the current flow's direction. Your job is to fit them on the circuit to reroute the power to the central point of the array. Below the mammoth screen, you will see the powered-up circuit glowing blue.

Connect the white satellite dishes to the circuit, and the lines light up in blue and extend toward the goal. Refer to the screen to check if you are progressing in powering up the central node. Note that you do not need to use all the white satellite dishes in this puzzle. Once you power up the array, you will complete this objective.

Check the screen to gage your progress (Image via EA Motive)

The announcer acknowledges the action and powers up the communications array. You must activate the comms array by following the path indicated by the locator using the R3 button.

The Dead Space remake features a variety of weapons, tools, and suit upgrades for the player to choose from. Clever weapon tactics and ammo conservation can defeat the creatures in the game. The Dead Space remake also adds a security clearance mechanic to access secret rooms in USG Ishimura.

The Dead Space remake provides five difficulty options to choose from and thus gives newcomers and fans flexibility to pick their challenge level. They can soak in the game's narrative at their own pace or dial up the difficulty to the ruthless impossible mode that makes the player restart the game from the beginning if they die.

