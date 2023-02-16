How to levitate a Dugbog by its tongue in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of friendly and aggressive magical beasts. Dugbog is one of the many unique enemy creatures in Hogwarts Legacy that you can encounter in the open world. They resemble chameleons but are significantly bulkier than them.

You can levitate them using the Levioso or Wingardium Leviosa spells. You have to be a bit further away from them to execute this action, and you'll have to time your spell with the opening of Dugbog’s mouth. Once in the air, Dugbog is vulnerable to your next set of attacks.

Levitate a Dugbog by its tongue using the Levioso spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy pits you against various enemies with unique attack patterns and appearances. Dugbog is a chameleon-like creature found in the swamps of this magical world. They tend to sneak on you unsuspectingly by hiding behind the grass for one moment and lunging at you the next. Make sure to use Revelio to highlight their position if you are in a marshy area near a river.

To levitate the Dugbog by its tongue, do the following:

Maintain distance from the Dugbog and keep dodging its attacks if it comes close to you.

Wait for it to whip out its tongue and immediately cast Levioso or Wigardium Leviosa.

If you fail to match the timing, dodge away and try again.

You can dodge this attack and retry by casting Levioso when the Dugbog opens its mouth (Image via WB Games)

You should keep a Wiggenweld potion ready to replenish your health. The Dugbog frequently uses its tongue while attacking, so you will find many opportunities to practice your timing.

Levitating Dugbogs in the air is fun, but it also has some advantages. Whenever you head into a battle, there will be certain dueling feats (tasks) that appear on the right side of the screen. Levitating a Dugbog by its tongue is one of the many dueling feats you can perform in a battle.

Completing these feats makes you eligible for cosmetic rewards. You can track them in the Field Guide menu and should try to achieve these feats in every battle to gain some additional experience.

Levitating the Dugbog by its tongue is a dueling feat (Image via WB Games)

After defeating Dugbogs, their tongues can be collected and used to brew the Focus potion, which also requires Lacewing Flies and Fluxweed Stems. You can head to the South Sea Bog area to fight Dugbogs.

The Focus potion reduces the cooldown time of spells for a limited period. It is a good idea to have Dugbog tongues in your inventory so that you can brew this potion when required. Brewing the potion requires a recipe. To craft the potion, you can purchase the recipe from J. Pippin's shop for 1200 Galleons.

You can buy the recipe from J. Pippin's shop (Image via WB Games)

Crafting the Focus potion by farming the required ingredients is more cost effective than purchasing the ingredients from J. Pippin's shop. You can easily obtain the Lacewing Flies and Fluxweed Stems by exploring the open world at your own pace. Similarly, defeating enemies in Hogwarts Legacy, such as the Quagmire Troll, yields important ingredients that can be used for brewing other potions. While these foes pose a challenge, the rewards make it worth the effort.

About the game

Hogwarts Legacy consists of many skill categories like Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement that add variation in combat. The game features a diverse cast of characters that manage to stand out on their own despite the absence of fan favorites like Dumbledore, Hagrid, and others.

The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and mostly received positive reviews.

Poll : 0 votes