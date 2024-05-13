5 games that let you play as the antagonist

Playing as the antagonist is a formula that has been carried out a couple of times in video games. The developers often try different approaches to make the game exciting; one such attempt was where the player got to experience the game in the opposite side's shoes rather than the usual protagonists'. Playing as an antagonist in a video game can either just be for a few sections or even for an entire game.

This switching up helps the player understand the perspective of the other side if done right. Many games over the years have meddled with this change to let you play as the antagonist, even if it was for a little while. This article will be looking at five such games that lets you experience the story as an antagonist.

NOTE: This list is subjective, reflects the writer's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Stepping into the shoes of the antagonist in these games is always fun

1) Assassin's Creed Rogue

Playing as a templar for the first time was refreshing for the franchise. (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed has been a franchise that has been alive since 2007. While every entry lets you pick up a hidden blade and play as the assassin, Assassin's Creed Rogue does something different. The game starts with you playing as Shay Patric Cormac, an assassin who starts to question the methods of the brotherhood to get their hands on the Pieces of Eden.

After losing his faith, Shay decides to leave the brotherhood behind to join the Templars. This moment is pivotal to the plot as you play the rest of the game as the antagonist going against the assassins to secure the pieces of Eden for the Templars. This switch in the formula helps you see the conflict between the two parties from the perspective of the templars for the first time.

2) Overlord

Overlord can get downright sadistic if you want it to. (Image via EA)

While the most recent entry in the franchise Overlord: Fellowship of Evil is not the brightest, the first few titles are worth checking out. You get to play as an overlord who has his very own army he can control on a quest to rule the world. The game has a morality system that judges your actions as either good or bad meaning your actions can make you an antagonist in a heartbeat.

3) Prototype

The prototype was the ultimate supervillain dream for many. (Image via Activision)

The first video game in the Prototype franchise was a huge success back in the day. The game had you take on the role of Alex Mercer, a protagonist with powers that only one could dream of. His powers made him technically invincible against anyone who stood against him. Alex believes that he is using his powers to fight the outbreak and save New York but that belief changes soon.

The outbreak wiped Alex's memory, making him forget that he was responsible for the viral outbreak. This not only changes the way you play the entire game, but it also makes him an antagonist since the very beginning, with the only difference being, that you just find out the truth later on in the story.

4) Infamous Second Son

Infamous Second Son received a next-gen patch for the PS5. (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

The Infamous franchise on the Playstation has been quite popular for quite some time thanks to the care and love put in by Sucker Punch productions. Before they made Ghost of Tsushima, they were the proud developers of the PS4-exclusive Infamous Second Son. In this game, a freak accident resulted in your actor Delsin Rowe getting superpowers.

The game follows the story of your character choosing between two types of acts, which either make him a hero or a villain. These choices influence the story and your character and making the evil choices can slowly turn him into an antagonist. Troy Baker does a good job of playing the antagonist version of Delsin as his voice really helps sell the idea of YOU as a player being on the evil side.

5) The Last of Us Part 2

Abby was largely hated as an antagonist by the gaming community. (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part 2 was probably the most controversial game ever released back in 2020. Abby, the antagonist of the game killed Joel Miller in the most brutal fashion which angered most of the fanbase. Not only did she kill our favorite character, but Naughty Dog crafted the game in a way that made you play as her for the second half.

Playing as the antagonist in The Last of Us Part 2 feels rough knowing we are playing as Joel's killer. This was done in an attempt to sympathize with Abby's reason for killing Joel which connected with some players while it lost others in the process. While Abby's gameplay is fun, knowing what she has done makes it hard to pick up a DualShock to take control of her character.