5 games like Helldivers 2 on PC

Helldivers 2 has been a really successful game since its launch back in February of this year. Arrowhead Game Studios has set a great example for the entire gaming industry by being a customer-centric studio first, which is not common these days. However, a recent announcement from the studio has put Helldivers 2 in some deep water.

Arrowhead Game Studios recently announced that those who are playing Helldivers 2 on PC will be required to link their PSN account to the game. The requirement for linking a PSN account to Helldivers 2 was initially a temporary option for PC players, and players are not happy that it has now become mandatory. The reason provided for the linking of their PSN account was to ensure player safety and facilitate the banning of toxic players in the community.

This announcement has made some players stop playing Helldivers 2 entirely as an act of protest. Since a large number of PC players are leaving Helldivers 2 behind, they'll likely be looking for new games to choose from that provide a similar experience. While we wait for further developments in the story, here are five games that are similar to Helldivers 2 that you can enjoy right now.

5 games like Helldivers 2 you should consider playing

1) Spec Ops: The Line

Spec Ops: The Line is an underrated gem from the seventh generation of consoles (Image via 2K)

Created by Darkside Game Studios, Spec Ops: The Line is an underrated game from the days of the seventh generation consoles. The game follows the story of Captain Martin Walker and his team, who are sent on a recon mission.

The setting of this cover-based shooter takes place in Dubai following a catastrophe where things go wrong quickly. Apart from the solid gameplay and an interesting premise, Spec Ops: The Line is as difficult as Helldivers 2, which makes it a good alternative to jump into for PC players.

2) Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is where you kill aliens with passion (Image via Cold Iron Studios)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is quite different from its predecessors as it is more action-focused, unlike the previous games which emphasized survival horror aspects. Developed by Cold Iron Studios, this is where the gaming community killed aliens in dark gritty environments before they ever got their hands on Helldivers 2. This third-person shooter sees you playing in a squad to complete straightforward missions in which you kill xenomorphs.

The gameplay of Aliens: Fireteam Elite is worth experiencing with your friends. It is an almost perfect alternative for PC players as it features dark environments and co-op gameplay just like Helldivers 2.

3) Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic makes you look past the graphics (Image via Coffee Stain Studios)

Deep Rock Galactic might not have the aesthetics of a game that one might take seriously, but it doesn't make it any less interesting. Made by Ghost Ship Games, Deep Rock Galactic has you playing as a dwarf in a squad of four. You'll have to invade mines to loot precious diamonds and escape before you get eaten by the bugs that are lurking around.

The game will require you to work as a team with your friends, as you burn the bugs and send them back to hell. All this while making sure you are looting as many diamonds as you can before you escape. Deep Rock Galactic offers elements of humor like Helldivers 2 does while keeping the overall gameplay as serious as possible, making it a cool alternative for PC players.

4) Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2 will make you check out the whole series (Image via 2K)

Borderlands is a gaming franchise that has been alive for quite some time now. Developed by Gearbox Software, Borderlands 2 is a co-op looter shooter that was so good that it gave birth to several imitators, but none of them could come close to the original.

We could have added Borderlands 3 here, but the second entry in the franchise feels like a tighter experience, especially in four-player co-op. You can spend countless hours in this game with friends as you try to take down the notorious villain Handsome Jack.

Borderlands 2 is a cult classic that provides an experience similar to Helldivers 2 because of the looter shooter aspect, but it does so as a first-person shooter.

5) Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination is Helldivers 2 in first person (Image via Offworld Industries)

You have to feel a little bad for Offworld Industries as their 2023 launch Starship Troopers: Extermination, which is very similar to Helldivers 2, never saw the same level of popularity. Here, we get a first-person view with slightly flimsy gunplay. While this game has a similar premise, it failed to create a cult fanbase, making it an underrated gem.

In this game, you try to claim your planet back from bugs by defeating the hoards trying to invade the bases you've built across the massive map. The game is very similar to Helldivers 2 in terms of tone and premise. A year after its release, maybe it's finally time for Starship Troopers: Extermination to shine as players look for alternatives for Helldivers 2 on PC.