5 games that might get announced soon for a 2022 launch

2022 has arrived, which means new games are being released at an incredible rate, with January and March being particularly busy. This list of future games isn't all-inclusive, but it does include some of the most anticipated titles for the year and beyond.

God of War Ragnarok, Starfield, Bayonetta 3, and the aforementioned Elden Ring are among the several triple-A games scheduled for release in 2022. Many games are coming out this year that haven't been announced yet or haven't been assigned release dates.

Nintendo will need a strong 2022, the Xbox Game Pass is getting more ridiculously fantastic value with each passing week, and the lucky few who have been able to get their hands on a PS5 will be extremely busy in the months ahead with Sony's black and white beast.

Five most anticipated games that might get announced soon for a 2022 launch

1) God of War Ragnarok

Kratos in God Of War Ragnarok (Image via Playstation)

The latest trailer for God of War Ragnarok rocked the internet, showing Kratos and a much bigger Atreus dealing with family conflict while fighting Freya, Thor, and the coming Ragnarok. Eric Willaims has taken up directorial responsibilities from Cory Barlog.

The plot will follow a father and son as they go to new worlds such as Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard, where they will encounter new characters such as Angrboda and Odin. The Norse epic of God of War will come to a close with this installment.

2) Marvel's Midnight Suns

Users will get the first-ever customizable Marvel hero in Marvel's Midnight Suns (Image via Twitter)

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a supernatural strategy game starring 12 legendary Marvel heroes by Firaxis, the creators of the XCOM series. These figures from the Midnight Suns are teaming together to take on Lillith, the Mother of Demons.

But they'll need The Hunter's aid, which means that players get the first-ever customizable Marvel hero.

3) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Gamers will play as a Na'vi in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Image via Ubisoft)

The long-awaited Avatar game, now titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, was officially shown at E3 2021. Massive Entertainment is busy working on it (in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney).

The title will be a new standalone adventure where gamers will play as a Na'vi and go over the Western Frontier, a previously unexplored section of Pandora. This is a first-person action-adventure game featuring a living and reacting planet battling the RDA's strong troops.

4) Hogwarts Legacy

Players will be students at Hogwarts in the 1800s in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Playstation)

While Hogwarts Legacy isn't a literal translation of the Harry Potter books, it does draw heavily from the mythos. Players will be students at Hogwarts in the 1800s, hundreds of years before Harry and his friends were born, but they'll no likely get up to plenty of wizardly trouble.

Because it's an open-world RPG, there'll be lots to discover.

5) Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum (Image via Playstation)

Daedalic Entertainment will release Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a fresh new title in which players will play as Gollum. Beginning in Barad-dûr, the Mordor castle where Gollum is imprisoned, the game promises "huge, permanent settings, each harboring many questlines and a spectrum of friendly or evil faces", at least according to the creator in an interview with Edge magazine.

The game's aesthetic is influenced by JRR Tolkien's own illustrations, and it's set up as a stealth-action-adventure game that also uses Gollum's two personas.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

