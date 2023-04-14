5 games to play if you like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game covers all nine Star Wars movies and offers a fun and enjoyable Lego-themed experience. It features an open-world design, improved graphics, and interesting gameplay mechanics, including a cover system and new force powers.

The game was released for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in April 2022 with generally positive reviews, mostly for being a compilation of all the previous titles.

If you're a fan of LEGO Star Wars gameplay and want to experience something similar, you are in luck. Here are five titles that share certain similarities with The Skywalker Saga but can also hold their own.

5 games similar to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

1) Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is a classic Lego game that covers the original and prequel trilogies of the Star Wars franchise, similar to how LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers all nine movies. Both games feature a light-hearted and humorous take on the Star Wars universe, with similar gameplay mechanics that involve puzzle-solving, exploration, and combat.

Both games feature a vast roster of playable characters, including popular heroes and villains, and offer co-op gameplay, allowing players to team up with friends and family for even more fun.

2) Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are both adventure games that offer open-world gameplay. Players are encouraged to explore vast environments and discover hidden secrets. Both games have a diverse range of characters with unique abilities that can be used to solve puzzles and progress through levels.

Super Mario Odyssey also features cooperative gameplay, where players can work together to achieve objectives, adding to the overall fun and enjoyment.

3) Minecraft

Minecraft features sandbox-style open-world gameplay and creative building mechanics. Both games allow players to explore vast environments, gather resources, and use them to construct elaborate structures and creations. Minecraft also offers a unique block-building mechanic that can create anything from simple houses to intricate sculptures.

Additionally, it also has a multiplayer mode, allowing players to collaborate and work together to build their own worlds and creations. Overall, both Minecraft and The Skywalker Saga encourage players to be imaginative, and creative and have fun while exploring.

4) Skylander: Imaginators

In Skylander: Imaginators, players can create unique Skylander characters, choosing from various classes, abilities, and gear to customize their appearance and gameplay style, unlocking new abilities and items as they progress through the game. Like The Skywalker Saga, it allows one to personalize their gameplay experience, fostering a sense of ownership and pride in their creations.

Additionally, both games feature cooperative gameplay, where players can team up with others to tackle challenges and complete objectives.

5) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The Crash Bandicoot Trilogy, consisting of Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, belongs to a popular video game franchise known for its challenging platforming levels and quirky characters.

It is a classic platformer game series that shares similarities with The Skywalker Saga. Both games offer a range of diverse and colorful levels, each with its own unique challenges and enemies to defeat. Additionally, both games feature light-hearted humor and engaging storylines.

The trilogy was originally released on PlayStation 1 and has since been remastered for modern consoles, introducing the franchise to a new generation of gamers. The games boast a variety of obstacles and enemies, with each installment adding new mechanics and abilities for the player to master. The Crash Bandicoot Trilogy remains a beloved classic, known for its fun gameplay, vibrant worlds, and memorable characters.

So if you are a fan of The Skywalker Saga, there are plenty of games that offer similar gameplay, humor, and engaging storylines. The list does not include LEGO titles that already hold a wide audience. Whether you are looking for a game in the Marvel universe, the Harry Potter world, or the DC universe, there is a Lego game out there for you.

Poll : 0 votes