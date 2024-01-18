Fans of the Metroidvania genre seem to really be enjoying the gameplay of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Its platforming is very well done, and it only gets better as you spend more time with the game. The combat works in tandem with the fantastic movement to deliver an excellent action-packed experience. However, its relatively short runtime will leave many players wanting more.

Well, there are plenty of games akin to The Lost Crown, but not all of them are worth investing your time in. We've got you covered, as we have compiled a list of five games like Prince of Persia The Lost Crown that you should definitely check out for more Metroidvania goodness.

Here are five games to play if you like Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

1) Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread (Image via Nintendo)

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Metroid Dread is an excellent Metroidvania game that delivers an amazing platforming experience filled to the brim with action-packed sequences. The combat is fast when the game starts and becomes even faster as you get stronger. This game encourages exploration, and you should pay attention to hints because exploration opens up a world full of possibilities.

On your journey, you will encounter fantastic puzzles that boggle your mind, but the payoff is very rewarding and worth the mental labor. Challenging boss fights, an excellent setting, and fluid combat culminate to bring forth an absolute gem of a game, so you should give Metroid Dread a chance if you enjoyed Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

2) Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Platforms: Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S

Ori and the Will of the Wisps doubles down on everything that made people fall in love with the first game to deliver an even better experience. Its excellent visuals will mesmerize you as the soundtrack pulls you in and completely immerses you in the experience. All the biomes you get to explore are beautiful; they feel lived in and will make you want to explore and discover new environments.

The game has plenty of challenging platforming sequences, which get even better as you gain new abilities. Combat is deep, and there are tons of passive and active buffs that you can pick up to fit your play style. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the best Metroidvania games, and you should check it out if you enjoyed Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

3) Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends (Image via Ubisoft)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS Vita, Wii U, and PC

Rayman Legends comes from the developers of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown themselves. This game's fast and fluid movement does a tremendous job of satisfying players. The combat is lacking, but it works because the small arsenal at your disposal raises the stakes.

The environment looks astounding thanks to the fantastic art style, the animation is very well done, and the atmosphere is unmatched. The game makes excellent use of audio queues to encourage exploration, and the exhilarating soundtrack perfectly complements the fast-paced gameplay. Rayman Legends is very underrated and worth a look if you were satisfied by Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

4) Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight (Image via Team Cherry)

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, macOS, and Nintendo Switch

There aren't many games like Hollow Knight out there. The world feels daunting, and the melancholic soundtrack perfectly accentuates its atmosphere. This game can get very challenging and forces you to work on your combat skills to defeat bosses.

Although there is a narrative at play, Hollow Knight never goes out of its way to impose the story on you, and rushing through the campaign can be very enjoyable for some. However, the game shines the brightest when players try to learn more about its story and the world they're in.

This excellent Metroidvania experience is very easy to recommend, and you should spend some time with it if you've enjoyed playing Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

5) Katana Zero

Katana Zero (Image via Devolver Digital)

Platforms: Xbox One, PC, macOS, and Nintendo Switch

Katana Zero goes out of its way to make players feel cool with its excellent fast-paced combat and mesmerizing katana animations. This combat-based platformer game doesn't do a lot out of the ordinary but excels at what it does.

Nothing screams fun quite like running through a level while ripping your enemies apart. The dialogue in the game is extraordinary, and the various dialogue choices do a good job of putting you at the center of the story. Katana Zero was made with a lot of love, and this becomes clear as you start to discover just how much work has been put into the finer details.

The game doesn't provide you with a ton of extra choices when it comes to combat. Instead, it forces you to master what you have at your disposal. This pays off ultimately, as combat becomes quite a spectacle once you've put enough time into it.

Katana Zero is an experience like no other and deserves your attention if you enjoyed the fast and fluid combat of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.