5 games to play while you wait for the Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom is preparing to release Resident Evil 4 Remake following the success of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. Since the eagerly awaited remake isn't expected to be released until March 2023, players will have plenty of options while they wait.

Capcom is preparing to release the eagerly awaited remake of Resident Evil 4, which has established a standard in the survival horror genre. In fact, Resident Evil 4 has also influenced other developers to produce comparable experiences.

Killing the ganados and scoring points via beating the clock in the mercenaries has given players hours of enjoyment. Almost all types of gamers have played this game and enjoyed its story and actions.

Here are the five games to play while you wait for the Resident Evil 4 Remake

5) Evil Within series

A worthy successor to Resident Evil 4 is the Evil Within series. In fact, Resident Evil 4 creator Shinji Mikami directed it.

The psychological horror components are more prominent in The Evil Within, which also has bizarre creatures and scenarios. The Evil Within combines stealth and action while maintaining the survival horror theme of the Resident Evil games.

The Evil Within takes the audience on a surreal voyage into a warped, maniacally violent world. The significance and unease are intensified in its sequel, which is possibly the best entry. Due to the fact that he never seems to be terrified, Sebastian is essential in draining the horror from The Evil Within.

4) Days Gone

Days Gone is jam-packed with elements of exploration, strategy, horror, and survival. In contrast to other horror games, the storyline is fascinating. It incorporates many of the shooting mechanics from more current Resident Evil games while also including a touching narrative and a massive open environment.

Its in-game aspects are undeniably highly pleasant compared to the other PlayStation exclusives. It has a comprehensive growth system, a ton of objectives, and a sophisticated crafting mechanism that gives it the feel of a survival game.

Days Gone is for anyone who can't get enough of Resident Evil 4 or other action-horror games. Deacon St. John, a member of a biker gang who was residing in Oregon at the time of the freaker breakout, is the main character of the video game Days Gone.

From a gaming standpoint, Deacon's Drifter function supports Days Gone's open-world gameplay and quest-focused structure while also bringing to light the various viewpoints of the leaders and people he engages with.

3) Dying Light 2

The newest game on this list is Dying Light 2, a substantial follow-up to the first Dying Light. Techland has provided a vast environment to completely explore, with endless play in its open region.

Expanding on the open-world zombie game formula, Dying Light 2 gives players a ton of opportunities to complete tasks, find treasures, and choose whether they want to engage in zombie combat or flee into the night.

Compared to Dying Light, Dying Light 2 has improved parkour mechanics. Players will physically feel each rooftop jump and hanging cable glide thanks to the first-person perspective of the zombie-infested landscape.

2) Dead Space

Dead Space is a third-person sci-fi horror game. Even while monstrous creatures are already terrifying, the fear is increased when confronted with them in the darkness of space. Dead Space was released at a time when gamers were desperate for an authentic modern survival horror experience.

Dead Space has a contemporary flair while still evoking the Resident Evil levels' claustrophobic atmosphere. Fans are fervently wishing for a Dead Space rebirth to happen soon since it's the best of both worlds.

1) The Last of Us series

The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 are indispensable when talking about classic horror games. The narration in these games is more theatrical, and the survival mechanisms provide a sense of urgency to every confrontation.

The Last of Us has flawless narrative, cinematography, acting, and fighting throughout, which is a credit to Naughty Dog's abilities as a game developer. After Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us is unquestionably the best entry into the zombie genre.

The Last of Us series swept the gaming industry off its feet when it was first launched. The previous game was praised as a masterpiece that fans adored, but The Last of Us Part 2 has received a very mixed response. Although each game is fantastic on its own, there are several areas where one game shines more than the other.

