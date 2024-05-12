5 games from the PS3 that deserve a sequel

While Xbox 360 was enjoying its success, the PS3 needed major revisions and new strategies to become a successful console. The PS3 went through three console revisions and the removal of backwards compatibility with the PS2 to cut costs and become an affordable option for gamers. However, these are not the only measures that saved it.

Games like Infamous, Uncharted series, God of War 3, and The Last of Us played a huge part in saving the PS3. While many of these got sequels on the next generation of consoles, there are still some that were left behind as a stand-alones.

With the PS5 here, the experience of potential sequels will be enhanced with increased framerate and higher resolutions. Here we will look at five games from the PS3 generation that deserve a sequel on the PS5.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These overlooked PS3 games deserve a sequel on the PS5

1) Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls got a remake in 2020 for the PS5 (image via PlayStation, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Demon's Souls was a PS3-exclusive that launched back in 2009. It was revolutionary in many aspects, especially since it gave birth to the Soulslike genre that tested players' patience and strategy. Demon's Souls got a remake in 2020 and was released as a launch title for the PS5. The game was a masterpiece for its time and it is baffling that it still hasn't received a sequel.

FromSoftware has made a plethora of games that follow the mechanics of Demon's Souls, but it still hasn't made a sequel. The fans have been requesting a sequel for a long time, and with the PS5 here, it's finally time to continue the story and use the remake as homework to build upon perfection.

2) Heavenly Sword

Heavenly Sword deserved another chance with a sequel (image via Wallpaper Flare, Sony Computer Entertainment)

Heavenly Sword was a title that was released for the PS3 back in 2007. This action-adventure game was visually stunning for its time, flaunting the graphical fidelity of Sony's console over 15 years ago. Not only that, but what made it special was the mixture of martial arts and weapon-based combat in the gameplay, allowing players to experiment with their approach.

The game received mixed reviews, which is probably why it was never considered for a sequel. However, a few improvements in the storyline over the original, smoother gameplay mechanics, and an upgrade in graphics are all that it needs to become a popular IP. Heavenly Blade deserves a second chance among the players with a sequel and the PS5 is where it should happen!

3) PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

A sequel to this game today would sell like hotcakes (image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale was released for the PS3 and the PS Vita in 2012, but it was mainly for the former. PlayStation All-Stars was a fighting game like Smash Bros where you could fight as characters from different IPs owned by PlayStation. The roster was stacked with Kratos, Sly Cooper, Nathan Drake, and many more that enticed fans to try the game out.

Even though the reviews were mixed, there was a solid foundation here that could be capitalized on with a sequel. Unfortunately, that never happened, but PlayStation All-Stars truly deserves a sequel on the PS5 where characters like Joel, Ellie, Jin Sakai, and Aloy add to the fun. Fans may even get the opportunity to see a fight between Kratos' Norse and Greek versions.

4) Starhawk

Starhawk was overlooked by the players even when it was near perfect (image via Sony Computer Interactive)

Starhawk was released for the PS3 back in 2012, and it was a unique experience that sadly got overlooked. The game was exciting to play, with the multiplayer aspect that was ahead of its time. It introduced elements like building structures in real-time during battles, which was later adapted by Fortnite. Starhawk had a strong foundation in its gameplay and multiplayer.

The sci-fi setting felt like a breath of fresh air in the multiplayer third-person shooter genre which was getting stale at the time. While Starhawk wasn't able to be as successful as it hoped to be, there is no denying that the gameplay mechanics and the large-scale multiplayer battles made it good. We believe that Starhawk in today's time can do wonders with a sequel.

5) Rain

Rain was a journey that left fans wanting more (image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Rain was a PS3 exclusive title released back in 2013 as an action-adventure game developed by Acquire and Japan Studio. This game follows the story of two invisible kids looking for each other in a mysterious world. The storytelling aspect of Rain, with the added atmosphere, made this PS3-exclusive a must-have for many.

The emotional journey and gameplay made it easy for the players to connect to it on an emotional level. However, Rain never received a sequel, which is disappointing since it is very unique even by today's standards. A sequel to Rain would do wonders as the technology of today can enhance the gameplay and atmosphere to new heights for the PS5.