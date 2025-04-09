5 games to try if you like playing The Last of Us Part 2

Even though The Last of Us Part 2 is considered one of the most divisive titles of all time, many players still love it for its beautiful environments, engaging storytelling, and well-developed characters. After completing playthroughs on higher difficulties, gathering all the collectibles, and finishing the game, players may crave a similar experience from other projects.

This article lists five games that players should check out if they like playing The Last of Us Part 2.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Must-try games for players who like The Last of Us Part 2

1) God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is an emotionally deep story (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

In God of War Ragnarok, we see Atreus arguing with his father, Kratos, over his desire to uncover the identity of Loki. Kratos is initially against the endeavor because he believes it can put his son in danger. However, he eventually agrees to help him.

The two embark on a journey to find Tyr, the Norse God of War, for answers. However, things take a dark turn when they go against Odin and his army, where the strength of their relationship is tested.

God of War Ragnarok is similar to The Last of Us Part 2 because of its exploration of the parent-child dynamic. The bond between Atreus and Kratos resembles the relationships between Abby and Lev or Joel and Ellie, which start rough but get better with time. The titles' themes also overlap in their exploration of grief and loss.

2) The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 is an all-time classic (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where Joel, a smuggler, is tasked with delivering a girl named Ellie to a Firefly camp. However, things go south when he finds out that she is immune to the deadly fungus that has ravaged the world and may hold the key to a cure. The story sees the two form a father-daughter relationship during their journey as they start to care about each other.

Like The Last of Us Part 2, this entry focuses on emotional growth and the relationship between the two main characters. We see a similar connection between Abby and Lev as we see between Joel and Ellie, where one is a child and the other is a protector.

3) Uncharted: Lost Legacy

Uncharted: Lost Legacy was a shorter game (Image via Naughty Dog)

Uncharted: Lost Legacy follows Chloe Frazer, a returning character from the series, who goes on a mission to discover the Tusk of Ganesh. Tagging along with her on this journey is Nadine, the former leader of a mercenary group called Shoreline. The two women of opposite personalities work together to uncover the mystery of India's ancient hidden artifact.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy is similar to The Last of Us Part 2, particularly in the way the characters interact with each other. Both Nadine and Chloe start on the wrong foot but become friends as the story goes on. They start understanding each other and helping one another confront their pasts, which strengthens their bond, similar to what we see between Ellie and Dina or Abby and Lev.

4) A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale is an emotional adventure (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Plague Tale: Requiem follows Amicia as she travels with her younger brother, Hugo, to find a cure for his disease, which is connected to the plague. The bond between the siblings is put to the test in a world full of violence. When the disease starts spreading at an unstoppable rate, Amicia is forced to make a tough decision.

The game is similar to The Last of Us Part 2 in the way it handles the interactions between the siblings. Both titles also depend on NPC interactions to make the world feel alive and to add emotional depth to the characters. Additionally, their themes focus on loss and grief.

5) Days Gone

Days Gone and The Last of Us Part 2 are both set in post-apocalyptic worlds (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Days Gone is a story about Deacon, an outlaw in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by creatures called Freakers. After the loss of his wife, Deacon takes odd jobs to survive while still hoping she is somehow still alive. During his journey, he uncovers government secrets and faces off against dangerous groups while trying to find his purpose in life.

Days Gone shares multiple similarities with The Last of Us Part 2, most notably in its setting. Both games feature a post-apocalyptic world, where everyone is trying to survive by any means necessary. The two titles also share the same themes of grief. Deacon is dealing with the loss of his wife, while Ellie is learning to live with Joel's death.

