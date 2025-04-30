5 games worth trying if you loved playing Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 made everyone wonder if turn-based combat is actually that enjoyable. In a few days of its release, the game sold over one million copies and is now one of the contenders for Game of the Year. Expedition 33 also kept up the tradition of a turn-based combat game, making waves among the gaming community for the last few years.
If you are one of those enchanted by the incredible story and combat of Expedition 33, this article will point you to other games you can try.
5 games to try if you loved Clair Obscur Expedition 33
While there are many turn-based story games, there are some beloved by the majority of gamers. Having played most of them, we can certainly say the games mentioned below are some of the best you can find:
1) Persona 5 Royal
If you are still looking for more turn-based JRPGs after completing Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Persona 5 Royal may be the next best game you play. It's a spin-off of the Megami Tensei franchise and a remake of the original game from 2016.
Royal adds new characters, school semester, endings, and more. Balancing great combat and narrative, the game is regarded as one of the best turn-based JRPGs.
2) Darkest Dungeon
Darkest Dungeon fused two popular genres, rogue-like and turn-based combat. This makes the stakes very high, as once you lose a party member, they are gone for that run. If there’s a party wipe at any point, you start from the beginning.
The game features a grim theme with some challenging combat and is a perfect fit if you want high-stakes turn-based action, just don’t expect a deep lore.
3) Yakuza: Like a Dragon
You’ve probably heard about Yakuza games from various memes, but the original games are also as entertaining. The seventh instalment in the series opted for turn-based combat, attracting a new player base.
The combat is fun and simple, while the story is good. Apart from that, the open world brings you various side activities that will bring your inner child out and have you invested for hours.
4) Metaphor: ReFantazio
From the developers of Persona 5 Royal, Metaphor: ReFantazio was last year’s superhit turn-based combat game. It also features a heavy focus on the narrative while having an even deeper combat and relationship system.
There are a ton of dungeons and new areas to explore, and if that’s an aspect you loved in Expedition 33, this game is highly recommended.
5) Octopath Traveller
Octopath Traveller takes you through eight different stories of eight characters who ended up travelling together. The stories aren’t exclusively connected, which allows you to play any way you want.
While the stories and art style of the game are incredible, the turn-based combat remains the most praised aspect, which will satisfy your newly awoken love for turn-based games.
Some other games to try in the genre are Baldur’s Gate 3, Sea of Stars, and Bravely Default.
