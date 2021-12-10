5 great PUBG Mobile esports players known for their insane gunfight skills

PUBG Mobile esports have thrived massively in the last few years. Since the game was released, players worldwide have taken up the game, making it one of the best battle royale games on mobile.

The success of the esports scene has led to the game being featured even in major sporting events like the Asian Games. Therefore, it becomes necessary to have knowledge about some of the best PUBG Mobile esports players who possess unbelievable skills.

Who are the best PUBG Mobile players known for their insane skills in gunfights?

5) Tanmay "Scout" Singh

Scout is one of the most recognizable faces in the PUBG Mobile esports Community. Apart from being a YouTuber with a subscriber base of more than 4.2 million, Scout is also known for his insane combat skills.

He is a proven allrounder in the game, and his clutches have become popular in the gaming community. He has time and again silenced his critics with his gunskills.

4) Suhbat "Action" Galtsalam

Action is a Mongolian PUBG Mobile esports player whose combat skills in recent tournaments have included him in the list of all-time greats. Action is a powerhouse player with insane gunfight skills and reflexes.

He currently plays for Stalwart Esports and is representing the team at the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championships. Action's name can often be found at the top of the leaderboards for kills secured.

3) Jonathan Jude Amaral

Jonathan is an Indian BGMI and PUBG Mobile esports player who currently represents Team GodLike. Jonathan has proved his mettle in India as well on the world stage as he has become the highest fragger and MVP of tournaments on several occasions.

Recently Jonathan has won in consecutive unofficial tournaments like LOCO War of Glory: Grand Finals, Ranbhoomi Season 1, and Skyesports Championship 3.0. Jonathan's insane gunfight skills have often led critics to compare him to the likes of Paraboy.

2) Muhammad "Ryzen" Albi

Ryzen currently plays for the PUBG Mobile esports team Bigetron Red Aliens. Ryzen's all-round skills are evident as he can be a medic, a great driver, beast assaulter and one of the finest players in a 1v4 situation. Ryzen's rise in the esports scene has been for his consecutive clutches in T1 tournaments.

Ryzen has also showcased his heroics on the world stage in tournaments like PMGC Season 0: Finals and PMWL East: Season 0.

1) Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng

Paraboy is reportedly the best player in the world, and his skills are unparalleled in the PUBG Mobile esports community. Paraboy currently plays for Nova Esports. The Chinese gunslinger is regarded as one of the key picks while choosing a player for 1v4 situations.

Paraboy's heroics have led his team to win the PMGC Season 0: Finals, along with three consecutive wins in PEC.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish