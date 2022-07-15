5 groundbreaking video games that revolutionized the gaming industry

It is not easy for any video game to be called groundbreaking, as it has to go beyond just being an excellent game. They have to leave their mark in either real life or the gaming world. Only the best can do so, and such games remain immortal in the players' minds irrespective of how old they are.

These five titles have all been actively played, and some are played even today. Each of these five video games has left a deep imprint on the gaming world with the innovations they bring with them. The list is not ranked, although some games are really old in today's terms. Nevertheless, their contributions cannot and should not be forgotten in their genre and the overall world of video games.

Top 5 video games that were advanced for their time

5) Pokemon Go

The overall contribution of Pokemon Go to the world of video games is yet to be fulfilled, as far as potential goes. Games using Augmented Reality (AR) that used GPS existed in terms of Ingress, but Pokemon Go that largely took it to the next level. The world was unsure how the adaptation would be, as Pokemon games until then had been JRPGs.

The new step was a massive hit as it got the community together like never before. People worldwide spend their time walking around new areas to catch rare Pokemon and increase their collection. As time has gone by, Niantic has made several improvements to make collecting Pokemon as realistic as possible. It is a video game that has gone beyond its usual realm, and the community days are just some of the examples.

4) Tomb Raider

As a franchise, Tomb Raider has gone beyond the realm of video games with several blockbuster movies that have topped the charts. When the first Tomb Raider game was released, Lara Croft created a revolution in many ways.

Until then, female characters were largely seen in side roles. They were set up as characters that could not be protagonists in any way, and the Tomb Raider games largely changed that.

The games were also successful in portraying different mechanics than what existed. The emphasis on action-adventure was rare in those days. Since then, all Tomb Raider games have improved on mechanics, and several other titles have also adopted the style of play.

The Tomb Raider series will not only remain a great video game series but has played an important role in changing the views of female characters.

3) World of Warcraft

Today, MMORPGs have become a staple in the world of video games. But when World of Warcraft was released, little had anyone predicted the kind of impact it would have on the future.

Released nearly two decades back, World of Warcraft gave glimpses of the first true MMORPG experience to the world. The scale it will reach one day was unthinkable back then, and it has been a magnificent journey.

World of Warcraft is still actively played by millions of players today. It has received several expansions and improvements as Blizzard continues to keep up with the development work. As the game sees no stopping, its potential is endless, and it continues to be one of the largest games in the world.

2) Wolfenstein 3D

Bethesda is behind the creation of two legendary FPS IPs - Wolfenstein and Doom. The former is the cornerstone of modern FPS as it led to the creation of thousands of games in the future. It was also one of the earlier games to be built on a 3D engine which was revolutionary back then.

While the graphics today might seem childish, they have plenty of features that are relevant even today.

The game had different weapon choices, one of the first signs of players using different choices. Despite the block-based graphics, there was no lack of violence or gore. It also led to the creation of a story arc that has led to the creation of alternate history and an iconic character.

Wolfenstein 3D's contribution to the FPS genre will always be remembered.

1) Resident Evil

The iconic horror franchise has several titles in the world of video games, along with movies, animated series, and other creative materials. In its realm, the games gave the first taste of what true horror survival looks like. After the first game, fans realized something was different about the offer. Over the years, the franchise has grown without losing its penchance to offer a true horror experience.

The horror-survival genre has expanded massively since the first game came out. In many ways, Resident Evil 4 is another title that showcased combat effectiveness from a third-person perspective. With so many brilliant titles and an expansion of the genre, one has to credit the earlier games in the Resident Evil series for the genre's evolution as a whole.

