5 guns to avoid picking in PUBG New State

PUBG New State is an extremely popular mobile battle royale game by Krafton. Ever since the game's launch, players have been experimenting with various weapons to find the ideal loadout that will help them win games.

In PUBG New State, just like every other battle royale game, it is essential to have the right loadout to win games. While PUBG New State offers various guns that cater to the playing style of each and every player, there are some weapons that shouldn't be picked up unless there's no other choice.

The criteria for choosing them are their performance and the availability of a better alternative. Also, this list is in no particular order.

Underwhelming guns in PUBG New State

1) M249

M249 in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

In general, LMGs are not the preferred class of weapons in PUBG New State. It is extremely heavy, reduces speed, and has a very long reload time. PUBG New State players can look for an assault rifle as an alternative.

2) PP-19 Bizon

PP-19 Bizon in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

The PP-19 Bizon is an SMG with a blistering fast fire rate. But it does not perform well in terms of accuracy and damage per shot. A better alternative for this would be the Vector. It has extremely low recoil and has a high fire rate with decent damage per shot, making it capable of inflicting mega damage during close-range gunfights.

3) S686

This weapon in PUBG New State is a double-barrelled shotgun that can deal quite a bit of damage. But it has an awfully long reload time which can give an edge to the enemy during a gunfight. Instead, PUBG New State players can pick up the S12K, which is a far better shotgun that deals more damage and has a faster reload time.

4) Pistols

P92 in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

In general, pistols are not the class of weapons that players prefer. The only time players should consider picking up these weapons is when they land and do not have any other weapons to pick up. This class can be used for early-game gunfights when the enemy is trying to loot and doesn't have weapons yet.

5) AUG

AUG in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

The AUG is not the best assault rifle in PUBG New State. It has a fairly decent recoil control and does decent damage per shot as well. It is not a terrible weapon, but the game offers better alternatives to its player base. Players should consider using Groza or the Beryl M762 instead of the AUG. These weapons are easy to use and deal a ton of damage, making them a far better alternative to the AUG.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu