How to choose the best PUBG New State settings on Android devices

PUBG New State has received an overwhelming response from its player base. Naturally, before getting into games, players want to understand the best settings that would improve their chances of winning more gunfights.

In PUBG New State or any battle royale for that matter, settings play a huge role in elevating the player’s game to the next level. Here are some tweaks that can be made to the default settings to improve the game. It is important to note that these are merely suggestions, and each player will have their own preferences which might not align with these suggested settings.

Ideal settings in PUBG New State

Basic

Basic Settings in PUBG New State

These settings in PUBG New State will allow players to link their social media accounts to the game and view their account details. Apart from that, this section gives the players an option to change the server if they want to.

Graphics

Graphic settings in PUBG New State

In PUBG New State, players should prioritize frame rate as it can affect the aim to a considerable degree. In this case, players can set it to high and reduce the graphic settings, which will enable low-mid range phones to run the game smoothly.

PUBG New State players with high-end phones can change the frame rate setting to extreme with any graphic settings of their choice. In PUBG New State, it is advisable to reduce the frame rate setting by a block if the frame rate fluctuates in-game.

Gameplay

Gameplay settings in PUBG New State

Most settings in this section don't need to be altered. The only change that needs to be done is to disable 'auto-follow' and enable the 'Scope Quickslot' settings.

Controls

Action Button settings in PUBG New State

Drag Control settings in PUBG New State

This section in PUBG New State is crucial, and the settings will differ for each player. It is advisable for players to experiment with various settings in the training ground.

Sensitivity

Sensitivity settings in PUBG New State

Sensitivity is one of the most important settings in the game, which affects your aim and, in turn, the ability to win gunfights. Some players prefer quick movements with minimal effort. Such players in PUBG New State prefer high sensitivity. Beginners are advised to use low or medium sensitivity. This is because tracking can be quite hard with high sensitivity.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game also offers custom sensitivity, and this would be the best setting for players in PUBG New State. It is important to tweak the settings and test them out in the training ground before entering a game. The trial-and-error process might take some time, but it will elevate the player’s game to the next level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu