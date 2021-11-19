Free Fire vs PUBG New State: Which game is better for low-end 2 GB RAM phones?

Garena Free Fire has made a name for itself as one of the best games for low-end devices. Its popularity is increasing by the day, and with the release of the new title, Free Fire Max, more and more gamers are joining the bandwagon.

PUBG Mobile is not far behind as the franchise has added two new titles in quick succession. PUBG New State is the latest addition and has already grabbed the attention of critics.

When it comes to the low-end Android device segment, Free Fire is the first choice for gamers. However, the gaming community is eager to know whether the arrival of PUBG New State changes that scenario.

Comparing PUBG New State and Free Fire for 2 GB Android devices

System requirements

Assessing the games based on their technicalities would be the best method to judge which one is better for the given segment.

Free Fire has been around the community for some time now, whereas PUBG New State is the latest title. Therefore, it goes without stating that the two will have considerable differences when it comes to system requirements.

PUBG New State system requirements:

Android 6.0 or later OS

64-bit CPU

2 GB or higher RAM

Free Fire system requirements:

Android 4.0.3 or higher

1 GB or higher RAM

Gameplay

The significant difference between Free Fire and PUBG New State can be determined through their gameplay.

Free Fire offers stable battle royale gaming with smooth animated gameplay. Considering the fact that its system requirements are pretty low, the game provides a fantastic gaming experience.

PUBG New State is quite the opposite. The title shot to the headlines as the developers revealed that it would feature the latest technology when it comes to gaming graphics.

It also contains a futuristic aspect with enhanced weapons and vehicles. Contrary to Free Fire, PUBG New State is quite realistic, and gamers do not even feel any animation involved.

The final verdict

Going through the system requirements and the gameplay reveals a lot about these two titles.

If users consider the system requirements, Free Fire requires a minimum of 1 GB RAM, whereas PUBG New State is labeled at 2 GB. Therefore, those with a 2 GB device will be able to run Free Fire more seamlessly than PUBG New State.

Dragging the gameplay into consideration will significantly change the dynamics. Free Fire's animated gameplay will not be able to notch significant points compared to the realistic PUBG New State gameplay.

The verdict to crown the title better for 2 GB Android phones remains in the hands of gamers. If they want a smooth experience, Free Fire is the one to opt for. However, if they wish to get better gameplay, PUBG New State is the inevitable choice.

It should be notified that low-end 2 GB Androids may face issues of system lag when accessing PUBG New State. Therefore, players who possess such devices should always choose Free Fire over PUBG New State for better performance.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer