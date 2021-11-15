PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG New State: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

Krafton Inc. recently added a new member to its franchise by releasing PUBG New State. The latest title offers a new dimension in the battle royale segment by taking gamers into the future and features advanced gaming graphics.

The release of PUBG New State has brought forth several comparisons in the community. The latest one is with PUBG Mobile Lite, and users are eager to find out which game is better in the 2 GB RAM Android device segment.

Assessing PUBG New State and PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM Androids

System requirements

The best way to pit the two games against each other is through analyzing the system requirements.

PUBG New State packs futuristic gameplay, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite is a compressed version of the original version. Therefore it is certain that the system requirements of the former will be more.

PUBG New State system requirements:

Android 6.0 or later OS

64-bit CPU

2GB or higher RAM

PUBG Lite system requirements:

1GB of RAM

Android 4.0.3 and up

Gameplay

The gameplay of both BR titles needs to be taken into consideration when a comparison is being made.

As mentioned, PUBG New State offers a more realistic output through a new graphical entity. Players experience seamless power-packed gameplay with enhanced weapons and vehicles in action.

PUBG Mobile Lite is basically a compressed version of the original title. Gamers experience the same aspects with lower graphics and features.

Where do these two title stand

From the system requirements, one thing is clear. PUBG New State requires a minimum of 2 GB RAM, so gamers with better devices can run it more seamlessly.

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, requires 1 GB RAM. Therefore, in 2 GB Android devices, the game will run pretty smoothly compared to PUBG New State.

Now, if the gameplay is considered, fans will get another dimension altogether. PUBG New State offers high-end graphical output, whereas PUBG Lite offers decent gameplay.

Users may face issues of lag while accessing PUBG New State on 2 GB Android devices. This is because the device will take up a significant amount of RAM. At the same time, PUBG Mobile Lite will run smoothly without any significant hiccups.

The verdict

Gamers can opt for PUBG New State if they wish to experience a new Battle Royale game on their 2 GB Android devices. However, PUBG Mobile Lite will be better if gamers want seamless gaming action in the category.

Both titles are available, and the choice will depend upon what BR fans are looking forward to.

