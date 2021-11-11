PUBG New State vs BGMI: Download size,  system requirements, and more

After almost a year of speculation, Krafton has finally released PUBG New State Mobile across the globe. The title has drawn significant interest from gamers ever since it was announced back in February 2021.

The global release of the title has sparked several debates in the battle royale community. Gamers have pinned down PUBG New State and BGMI and drawn several comparisons between the two titles.

This article will delve into the differences between the two titles based on their download sizes and system requirements. Gamers can decide which of the two titles better suits their devices.

PUBG New State: Technical differences with BGMI revealed

Download size

First impressions : Feels Polished, well optimised.

The first major difference that needs to be considered is in the download size of the two titles.

BGMI is the regional version of PUBG Mobile that is exclusively available for the Indian gaming community. Gamers who wish to download BGMI from the Google Play Store will need to have around 750 MB of free space on their devices. After downloading, the game will ask them to opt for their preferred resource packs.

The resource packs come in 400 MB and 650 MB variants depending on the graphical quality. So, BGMI occupies somewhere between 1.2 GB to 1.5 GB of disk space.

PUBG New State, on the other hand, is available for download from the Google Play Store. The app store details the file size of the game to be around 1.5 GB.

Since gamers might have to download other resources during the course of play, they can expect the title to take up even more storage space. With that in mind, it's advisable to account for a bit of extra space outside the minimum requirements.

System requirements

Developers Krafton have said that PUBG New State mobile will offer cutting-edge technology when it comes to graphics. This type of graphical performance has apparently never been developed by anyone before and stands to give PUBG New State an advantage over their competitors.

Here is what Krafton had to say:

Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming using global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics

The game takes place in 2051 and as such, adds a futuristic touch to the common gameplay. This makes it a little more advanced and demands a device with enhanced system configuration.

The system requirements for PUBG New State are given below:

Android

PUBG New State requires Android 6.0 or later OS

64-bit CPU

2GB or higher RAM

iOS

OS – iOS 13 or later

BGMI is just the regional edition of the widely popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Unlike PUBG New State, this title does not offer any special graphical enhancements. So, the system requirements are a bit more easy-going.

The minimum system requirements for BGMI are listed below:

Android

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

iOS

OS – iOS 6 or later

Gameplay

While the differences in download size and system requirements may seem pretty nominal for gamers, the contrast in gameplay stands to create the biggest rift between the two titles.

As mentioned above, PUBG New State adds a futuristic touch to the game. Gamers will come across technologically advanced vehicles, weapons, and drones BGMI does not offer these kinds of features. Gamers only get the usual items similar to OG PUBG Mobile.

