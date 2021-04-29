PUBG Mobile developer Krafton donates 1.5 Crore INR for COVID-19 relief in India

Krafton Inc, the South Korean gaming powerhouse and the developer of PUBG Mobile, has come forward with a donation of INR 1.5 Crore (roughly $202670) for COVID-19 relief in India.

The contribution will be made towards the PM Cares Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations), a public charitable trust. The donation will be made via Krafton's Indian Subsidiary, "PUBG India Private Limited."

The announcement regarding this contribution was made via a blog post on the official website.

Mr. Changhan (CH) Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Krafton Inc, was quoted saying the following about the donation:

“India is navigating a challenging time with the current wave of COVID-19. We remain committed to supporting the efforts of the government in battling this unprecedented crisis. We hope our contribution to the PM CARES Fund will help the aid efforts currently operational on the ground.”

The official blog post further states that the South Korean company further wishes to assist the Indian government in their fight against the pandemic by providing essentials, including medical aid, purchase of oxygen supplies, and more.

Earlier, in a press release for PUBG Mobile India, Krafton had made an investment of $100 million along with its parent company to promote the Indian video gaming, esports, IT, and entertainment industries.

Back in March, in a monumental move, NODWIN Gaming secured a massive equity investment of INR 164 crore from the South Korean organization for the development of esports in the following regions in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

About Krafton

Krafton is a South Korean collective of independent game development, namely PUBG, Bluehole, Risingwings, and Striking Distance Studios.

A few months ago, the company had unveiled the newest entry, PUBG Universe: PUBG New State. As per the recent reports, the company will be filing its IPO this year.

