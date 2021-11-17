5 best PUBG New State guns for beginners

PUBG New State is Krafton’s latest mobile battle royale game, and it has received an overwhelming response from its player base. Ever since the global launch, the player base has been trying to figure out which weapons work besti in the new game and meta.

PUBG New State offers a wide range of weapons to its player base in an effort to incorporate various play styles. The list below contains some of the best weapons PUBG New State has to offer. These guns are beginner-friendly to a good extent and with enough practice players can master these weapons to elevate their game to the next level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 great PUBG New State weapons for new players

5) AWM

This weapon has the highest damage per shot statistic. The weapon is built for PUBG New State players who excel in long-range gunfights. The only disadvantage of this weapon is that it’s available through air drops, making it is incredibly rare.

4) Crossbow

This weapon in PUBG New State is considered to be one of the best mid-range weapons as it deals mega damage. The weapon is capable of knocking players down with a single shot to the torso if they are not wearing armor. Beginners might take some time to get used to this weapon, but by doing so, they can dominate any mid-range fights that they come across.

3) Vector

Vector SMG in PUBG New State (image via Krafton)

This weapon is for those PUBG New State players who love guns with blistering fast fire rates that can melt opponents in an instant. This weapon is great for close range gunfights, and is good for peeking corners while clearing an area. This is another weapon that is easy to use, and a must-have fore beginners in their loadout.

2) S12K

S12K in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

This is a semi-automatic shotgun that serves as a great secondary weapon. This weapon complements the run-and-gun play style that a majority of the player base adopts. Not only does the weapon have a high damage output, but it is also semi-automatic, making it a highly effective weapon. Beginners might take a few games to get used to the weapon, but mastering this weapon will help players rack up kills with ease.

1) Groza

This weapon deals high damage while maintaining low recoil, which makes it easy for beginners to pick up the gun and rack up some easy kills. The weapon’s accuracy is perfect for players with a gung-ho play style, taking fights while having good movement. This is one of the best weapons in PUBG New State and beginners should run this weapon in their loadout.

